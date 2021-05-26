Safety First Labs' Briotech Sanitizer and Disinfectant Now Available On-Line at the Home Depot Pro

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety First Labs, purveyor of high-quality FDA-compliant sanitization, EPA-certified disinfectants, personal protection equipment and supplies, has announced the availability of its breakthrough product, Briotech Sanitizer and Disinfectant, for purchase online via The Home Depot Pro and Home Depot.

The Briotech Sanitizer and Disinfectant is conveniently packaged for in-home or commercial use. The Briotech Sanitizer and Disinfectant is available in four sizes, ranging from a 24 ounce bottle to a 55 gallon drum.

"We anticipate tremendous success in our partnership with The Home Depot Pro in bringing the Briotech Sanitizer and Disinfectant to a widespread arena," said David Morrison, Chief Operations Officer of Safety Labs First. "This product has a long shelf life and delivers an eco-friendly, extremely effective safer alternative to harsh cleaners currently on the market."

The Briotech Sanitizer and Disinfectant, formulated and produced in the USA with all natural ingredients, kills 99.99% of on-surface viruses and harmful bacteria. Bleach and alcohol-free, the product is eco-friendly with no harsh chemicals and packaged in recyclable containers. Effective, pure and food-contact safe, the product is free of additives, preservatives, fragrances and allergy-inducing chemicals. EPA approved for electrostatic sprayer use, the product is made with a powerful biocide, virucides and bactericides.

The Briotech Sanitizer and Disinfectant is available in four sizes, convenient for in-home or commercial use, to include a 24 ounce bottle (or case of 12); 32 ounce bottle (case of 12); one gallon jug (case of four); five gallon pail; and 55 gallon drum.

The Home Depot Pro is one of the largest wholesale distributors and direct marketers of maintenance, repair and operations products for non-industrial businesses. The Home Depot Pro distributes a broad range of products such as HVAC, janitorial, plumbing and security supplies.

Safety First Lab's line of products has been carefully tested and established as the first line of defense against the worldwide pandemic and beyond. The company's high-quality FDA-certified line of personal protection equipment was designed to keep individuals as protected as possible at home and at work during these uncertain times. Safety First Lab's line of personal protection gear and industrial cleaners span a wide variety of products, such as hand sanitizer, disinfectants, anti-microbials, cleaning wipes of all types, masks, gloves, gowns and much more.

For more information, call (855) 645-1735 or visit www.safetyfirstlabs.com.

