Safety First: National Heritage Academies Hosts Week-long Celebration for Safe Schools Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety practices may look different for National Heritage Academies (NHA) schools this year, but that didn't stop staff and students from celebrating their importance. From March 8-12, students across the organization's footprint recognized Safe Schools Week.

There were various COVID-friendly ways schools were able to participate in Safe Schools Week. Safety drills, creating artwork that reflects the importance of school safety, recognizing someone who is practicing school safety, and decorating cards to send to healthcare and/or frontline workers are just a few ways schools celebrated the week.

"Our schools work hard to provide a safe environment for students, staff, and visitors," said Brian Gard, director of safety and health at NHA. "Recognizing the work that is done at each school is a great way to promote, motivate, and celebrate the commitment our school staff has to keep our students safe."

Gard is proud of schools for making an intentional investment into safety on a daily basis and seeing all the great stories is energizing and inspires his drive and passion for safety. Chandler Woods Charter Academy was visited by local firefighters and learned fire safety tips, took a walking tour around the firetruck, and even used the water hose. Detroit Premier Academy performed tornado drills and discussed and practiced the importance of social distancing, handwashing, and coughing and sneezing etiquette.

Students at Lansing Charter Academy colored custom-made masks and learned about the importance of wearing them. The artwork was displayed on a bulletin board with the saying, "Spread kindness, not germs." Many schools across NHA participated in OK2SAY, a student safety program that allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities.

At Brooklyn Scholars Charter School, Anthony Thompson, academic and behavior support specialist, infused March's Moral Focus virtue, encouragement, by having scholars write letters to essential workers. The school closed out the week with lessons on Internet safety and cyberbullying.

"An impressive theme of school teams pulling together in creating a safe environment emerged during a time when information, processes, and requirements changed frequently," said Paula Carr, safety and health specialist at NHA. "I'm most proud of how our teams absorbed the pressure of the pandemic and focused on the physical and mental health of their students."

