Safety Harbor Resort and Spa Celebrates 100 Years as Owner William Touloumis Marks 90th Birthday

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Safety Harbor Resort and Spa will celebrate a milestone anniversary this year, marking 100 years as one of Florida's most iconic destinations, while also honoring a remarkable personal milestone: the 90th birthday of its owner, William Touloumis.

The dual celebration recognizes not only a century of hospitality excellence at the resort, but also the extraordinary life and career of the man who has guided it in recent decades.

Born in Greece, Touloumis immigrated to the U.S. in 1952 at the age of 16, leaving behind his mother and three younger brothers in pursuit of the great American dream. Through determination, discipline, and vision, he built a career that would leave a lasting imprint on the commercial and hospitality landscape throughout the Southeast.

Touloumis is a former chief architect for the Walgreens drugstore chain. In 1991, he founded Olympia Development Group Inc. Since then, he has designed and developed more than 100 Walgreens stores, along with scores of office buildings and restaurants throughout Florida and Georgia. Today, he is widely recognized as one of the most successful commercial developers in Pinellas County.

As owner of the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa, Touloumis has continued the legacy of the iconic property that has been a cornerstone of the community. The resort's 100-year anniversary stands as a testament to its enduring significance, while Touloumis' 90th birthday underscores a life defined by perseverance, entrepreneurship, and long-term impact.

"This is a rare and meaningful convergence of milestones," said Lisa Margarone, spokesperson for the resort. "We are celebrating not just a historic property, but also the extraordinary journey of the man who owns it and has contributed so much to preserving its heritage and timeless beauty."

The evening will commemorate both a century of hospitality at one of Florida's most iconic resorts and the remarkable life and career of the man who owns it, bringing together community leaders, business figures, and guests to celebrate both milestones.

Founded in 1926, the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is a historic waterfront destination in Safety Harbor, Florida, known for its Espiritu Santo natural mineral springs, classic architecture, and long-standing role in the region's tourism and hospitality industry.

