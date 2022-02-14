Safety Instrumented Systems Market size to grow by USD 1.17 billion | Surge in usage in oil and gas, chemical, and other industries to boost growth | Technavio

Feb 14, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Safety Instrumented Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.04% in 2021 and accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (emergency shutdown systems, fire and gas monitoring and control, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
The global safety instrumented systems market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- HIMA GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- SIS-TECH Solutions
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in safety instrumented systems market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. Factors such as rapid increase in industrial activity, rise in cost pressures and production rates, and the availability of favorable government policies in developing countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the safety instrumented systems market in APAC.
China and Japan are the key markets for safety instrumented systems in APAC and are expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for safety instrumented systems during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The emergency shutdown systems segment is having the largest share in the global safety instrumented systems market. The segment is driven by the increase in complex manufacturing and industrial applications. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The safety instrumented systems market is primarily driven by the surge in usage in oil and gas, chemical, and other industries. Safety instrumented systems offer various benefits. They offer prolonged life, reduce unplanned downtimes, lower annual maintenance costs, eliminate unexpected repair expenses, and help industrial operators adhere to existing changing regulations. Many such benefits are increasing their adoption across industries such as oil and gas, chemical, and other industries where adoption of effective safety measures are crucial. All these factors are driving the growth of the global safety instrumented systems market.
However, cybersecurity threats are hindering the growth of the market. The number of cyberattacks are increasing across the world and hackers are exploring new ways to gain access to critical information through ransomware and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. The threat of such attacks has resulted in the temporary halting of major operations by industrial operators. Such instances are negatively impacting the growth of the market.
|
Safety Instrumented Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.04
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., HIMA GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SIS-TECH Solutions, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Emergency shutdown systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Fire and gas monitoring and control - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
