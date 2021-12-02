Safety Lancet Market to grow by USD 865.92 mn from 2021 to 2026| Evolving Opportunities with Becton Dickinson and Co. & F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The safety lancet market is driven by the rising global burden of diabetes. However, the stringent regulatory framework might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Major Safety Lancet Companies:

Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Global Surgimed Industries

Hicks Thermometers India Ltd.

HTL Strefa SA

Medline Industries Inc.

Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Safety Lancet Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Hospitals and clinics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Diagnostic centers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Home diagnostics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Safety Lancet Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

Safety Lancet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 865.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Global Surgimed Industries, Hicks Thermometers India Ltd., HTL Strefa SA, Medline Industries Inc., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

