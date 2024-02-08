Safety Management Group Announces National Partnership with OMNIA Partners

News provided by

Safety Management Group

08 Feb, 2024, 14:23 ET

Partnership enables SMG to provide occupational safety and health compliance services to Public Sector nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Management Group LLC (SMG), an industry-leading safety, environment and health services firm, is excited to announce its national partnership with OMNIA Partners, a leading provider of procurement and process optimization solutions to more than 640,000 members.

This partnership enables SMG to provide contracted safety services to all OMNIA Partners nationwide in Public Sector of K-12, Higher Education, Non-Profit, and State and Local Government. This includes on-site safety advisors, contractor safety programs, environmental safety programs, assessments, high-risk written procedures, industrial hygiene surveys, emergency response plans, incident investigations and more.

"SMG provides the holistic, data-driven safety solutions clients are seeking," said Doug Looney, Senior VP of Public Sector Sales at OMNIA Partners. "With their experience and an integrated EHS service offering, SMG presents a flexible safety approach tailored to meet our members at their current stage while also supporting their growth into the future. We are excited to partner with them and look forward to expanding our professional safety services with their expertise."

Over the last 30 years, SMG has become one of the nation's largest providers of environmental, health and safety (EHS) services for the construction, manufacturing, healthcare/pharmaceutical and utility industries — also providing safety support to K-12 education, higher education and state and local government projects.

SMG is one of the nation's largest privately held safety services firms, helping clients enhance their environment, health and safety (EHS) practices and reduce incidents. For more information, visit www.safetymanagementgroup.com.  

About Safety Management Group
Founded in 1991 with headquarters in Indianapolis, Safety Management Group (SMG) is an industry-leading safety, environmental and health services firm working across the U.S. to serve utilities, construction firms, health and pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers and other industries. The team of more than 300 safety and environmental professionals is dedicated to setting the industry standard through technology, creativity and innovation. More information on the company's complete line of services and solutions is available at safetymanagementgroup.com.

About OMNIA Partners
As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Your free membership provides full access to our portfolio of value-driven contracts, spend visibility, analytics and subject matter experts. Join thousands of members who are discovering a better way to buy. Learn how we're shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust at www.omniapartners.com.

SOURCE Safety Management Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.