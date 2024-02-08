Safety Management Group Announces National Partnership with OMNIA Partners

Partnership enables SMG to provide occupational safety and health compliance services to Public Sector nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Management Group LLC (SMG), an industry-leading safety, environment and health services firm, is excited to announce its national partnership with OMNIA Partners, a leading provider of procurement and process optimization solutions to more than 640,000 members.

This partnership enables SMG to provide contracted safety services to all OMNIA Partners nationwide in Public Sector of K-12, Higher Education, Non-Profit, and State and Local Government. This includes on-site safety advisors, contractor safety programs, environmental safety programs, assessments, high-risk written procedures, industrial hygiene surveys, emergency response plans, incident investigations and more.

"SMG provides the holistic, data-driven safety solutions clients are seeking," said Doug Looney, Senior VP of Public Sector Sales at OMNIA Partners. "With their experience and an integrated EHS service offering, SMG presents a flexible safety approach tailored to meet our members at their current stage while also supporting their growth into the future. We are excited to partner with them and look forward to expanding our professional safety services with their expertise."

Over the last 30 years, SMG has become one of the nation's largest providers of environmental, health and safety (EHS) services for the construction, manufacturing, healthcare/pharmaceutical and utility industries — also providing safety support to K-12 education, higher education and state and local government projects.

SMG is one of the nation's largest privately held safety services firms, helping clients enhance their environment, health and safety (EHS) practices and reduce incidents. For more information, visit www.safetymanagementgroup.com.

About Safety Management Group

Founded in 1991 with headquarters in Indianapolis, Safety Management Group (SMG) is an industry-leading safety, environmental and health services firm working across the U.S. to serve utilities, construction firms, health and pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers and other industries. The team of more than 300 safety and environmental professionals is dedicated to setting the industry standard through technology, creativity and innovation. More information on the company's complete line of services and solutions is available at safetymanagementgroup.com.

About OMNIA Partners

As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Your free membership provides full access to our portfolio of value-driven contracts, spend visibility, analytics and subject matter experts. Join thousands of members who are discovering a better way to buy. Learn how we're shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust at www.omniapartners.com.

