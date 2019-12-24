Safety Pool Covers Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Shares 4 Benefits of Covering Your Pool During the Offseason

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking proper care of your pool during the offseason is an important way to make sure opening for next season is quick and easy, year after year. An important part of caring for a pool during the offseason is making sure it is covered.

Safety pool covers manufacturer , LOOP-LOC, shares four benefits of covering your pool during the offseason.

Covering your pool keeps your friends, family, and pets safe. A high-quality safety cover is an effective way to secure your pool area. Designed to perfectly fit your pool and secured with straps and bolts, a good safety cover can keep wandering people and pets safe.



A covered pool is a cleaner pool. Covering your pool keeps dirt and debris out. During the offseason, there are a lot of falling leaves, twigs, and other items from severe weather. Protecting your pool water and liner from these items can prolong your pool's lifespan and will reduce the amount of cleaning time you'll need when opening the pool.



Covering your pool protects it against the elements. Even when your pool is not in use, it is exposed to elements like sunlight, wind, and freezing temperatures. The less exposure your pool has to these elements, the less likely your pool will be to experience damage because of them.



Covering your pool protects your long-term investment. As a pool owner, you know that having a pool is a long-term investment meant to be enjoyed for years to come. You can protect the investment you made by keeping your pool covered during the offseason. Protecting your pool against the elements, keeping it clean, and keeping your family safe will help you enjoy your pool year after year. The longer your pool lasts, the greater your return on investment is, so make sure you are doing everything you can to protect it -- starting with covering it.

If you are debating whether or not to cover your pool for the winter, keep these benefits in mind. Also note that the best results will be seen from using a pool cover that is made from the highest-quality materials and is proven strong enough to support the weight of an elephant.

LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica.

