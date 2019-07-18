HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 95 degrees in the middle of July and you just can't take the heat anymore, so you jump in the pool to cool off, but what you are actually doing is exercising! In fact, you are not only exercising, but you are doing one of the best and healthiest exercises out there, which is swimming. Safety pool covers supplier, LOOP-LOC discusses 4 health benefits of summer swimming.

1. It works your whole body!

One of the most important aspects of swimming is that it works your entire body. When doing other exercises like dumbbell curls, for example, you are only working one part of your body, which in this case is your biceps. However when swimming, you are working your entire body - all of your muscles and body parts, including your cardiovascular system, work hard to keep you afloat and keep you moving. It is rare in an era defined by specific training regiments and exercises created to target specific parts of the body that you can find a wholesome exercise like swimming that is all-encompassing.

2. It is easy on your body!

Swimming is one of the healthiest exercises that you can do because of the way it treats your body. Since you are immersed in water, the exercise does not put as much stress on your bones as a workout out of the water. In fact, it is said that swimming burns just about the same amount of calories as running. With all of this being said, swimming is a great exercise option for people who are suffering or recovering from injuries, arthritis or other issues that make high-impact exercises difficult.

3. It shreds calories!

Swimming is one of the highest calorie-burning workouts out there. A 160-pound person burns approximately 423 calories while swimming at a moderate pace for an hour and can burn up to 715 calories in an hour swimming at a more vigorous pace. In comparison, the same 160-pound person would only burn 365 calories an hour on an elliptical trainer, 183 calories an hour doing yoga and 314 calories walking at a 3.5-mile pace for an hour. These comparisons are a testament to how effective of a workout swimming is!

4. It is good for your mental health!

Swimming is not only good for your physical health but it improves your mental health too! Swimming is a great stress reliever as it can be used in an intense manner to burn calories and flesh out pent up stress and anger or it could be used in a therapeutic manner as you float around softly and relax. Swimming also improves your sleep which is great for your mental health. Swimming will tire you out and make it significantly easier to fall asleep when you lay down at night. Lastly, swimming simply boosts your mood. Whether you are in the pool alone exercising or you are swimming with friends, your mood and happiness have been proven to increase.

When you're looking for your next workout regiment, take these benefits into consideration, skip the gym and hop into your pool instead!

