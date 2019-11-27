HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a pool is an investment for your family and friends to enjoy for years to come. Although it's understood that having a pool comes with certain costs and maintenance requirements, it does not have to be overwhelming. Installing a pool cover in the fall is a great way to reduce the time and money needed to maintain your pool and have it ready for next season.

Safety pool covers supplier, LOOP-LOC, explains why installing a pool cover in the fall can save you time and money.

Saving on chemicals and water care. When you cover your pool, you prevent up to 95% of water evaporation. Less evaporation means less chemical loss, which saves you time and money on maintenance. Keeping the pool covered when not in use also prevents dirt and debris from building up in the pool, which needs further chemicals and manual labor to remove.

Maintaining your pool liner and equipment. Pool covers prevent your pool liner and equipment from being exposed to the elements. In the fall and winter, high winds, ice, snow, and freezing temperatures could easily damage your liner and equipment. Having to replace your liner and equipment is time consuming and expensive, but a pool cover can prevent that.

Saving on heating and electricity. When a pool is not covered, it needs to be filtered for about 8-10 hours a day to properly remove dirt and debris. Installing a pool cover in the fall eliminates the need to filter until the pool is ready to be used again. Having your cover ready for the next pool season will also continue to reduce evaporation, which can significantly cut down the amount of time needed to heat the pool. Reducing filtering and heating time can save a lot of money on electricity costs.

Installing the right pool cover in the fall can help save time and money, while ensuring your pool is safe, secure, and ready to be enjoyed next season.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC safety pool covers manufacturer. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

