Safety Pool Covers Supplier, LOOP-LOC, Shares 4 Reasons to be Thankful for Your Pool This Year

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's the time to reflect on what you are thankful for. Aside from your family, friends, and health, your pool is something you should be thankful for every year. After all, it is one of the best ways to get the people you are thankful for together. Safety pool covers supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares four reasons to be thankful for your pool this year.

It brings together your family and friends. Your pool is a great place for family and friends to gather and spend quality time together. Whether it's for a special occasion or just to hang out, gathering friends and family around your pool will create lasting memories.

It turns your backyard into an oasis. You can feel like you're on a vacation without leaving your property. You can select a light-colored liner to create a tropical or beach feeling in your pool -- pair that with tropical plants, good music, and your favorite drink, and you can feel like you're on a tropical vacation without having to travel.

It helps you stay happy and healthy. Having a pool is great for your physical and mental health. Swimming laps in your pool is a low impact but effective exercise that keeps your muscles and heart strong. When you're done swimming, relaxing poolside or floating in the sun helps you get much needed rest and relaxation.

It improves the look and value of your home. Your home is a place you should be proud of and having a pool can make that happen. A pool can be part of an aesthetically pleasing backyard setup and can increase your property value significantly.

When you're looking back on all the things to be thankful for this year, be sure that your pool is one of them.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC safety pool covers manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC