HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the summer months, pool owners contribute an immense amount of time to keep their pool looking pristine and clean. However, once the fall approaches, many tend to let their hard work go to the wayside and leave their pool subject to harmful forces. Safety Pool Covers Supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares tips for keeping your pool safe during the fall.

Make Sure Your Pool Is Completely Clean. For your own sake, it is easier to start your next summer season off with a clean pool, or as close to clean as possible. Take the time before you close your pool to make sure it is vacuumed and cleared of all debris before you put your pool cover on for the offseason. Believe us, you'll thank yourself later. Close Your Pool Properly. Once it becomes too cold to swim, it is important that you take the proper steps to prep and close your pool properly for the off season. Each pool is unique and may require different closing techniques than others, but in general, there are a few things that every pool owner must keep in mind when closing their pool for the colder weather. This includes putting the correct chemicals into your pool, cleaning the filters, ensuring you have the proper water levels, and draining the water from both the pool pump and the filter. The guidelines for proper water levels are 15"-18" below the top of the swimming pool for mesh covers and 12"-16" below the top of the swimming pool for solid covers. If you have any questions about the proper pool closing process, be sure to reach out to a LOOP-LOC expert for some additional tips and advice. Keep Your Pool Cover Clean. Although this doesn't have to be done all at the same time, it is a good idea to hose off your pool cover every once in a while. During the fall months, leaves, branches, and twigs tend to fall on top of covers. By regularly cleaning your cover off, you can prevent any tears or holes from forming, as well as any debris from entering your pool below the cover. Regularly Check For Holes. By checking your pool cover consistently for holes, you can prevent any threatening tears from forming. This is not only important for the safety of your pool cover, but the safety of your pool itself. Service Your Heater. If you have a pool heater, it's better to find out at the end of the season that you need a tune up, rather than at the beginning of the following season when you're getting ready to take that first jump into the clear blue water. Stay up to date with your pool heater maintenance to ensure that all parts are working properly come next year.

Just because swimming season is coming to an end, doesn't mean your pool care should. Follow these tips to keep your pool safe, even during the off season.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC safety pool cover is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

Related Links

https://www.looploc.com/pool-safety-covers-ultra-loc-3

