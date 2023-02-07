Safety Power Inc. improves current industry leading design for diesel stationary emission control.

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Power Inc. currently has over a thousand ecoCUBE® emission control reactors installed in the field to help curb the air pollution from large stationary engines. The ecoCUBE® is already established as an industry leading technology by incorporating all available emissions control reduction (PM, NO x , VOC, NH 3 , Sound) into the smallest available package to meet Tier 4F emission reduction standards. ecoCUBE® reactors are ready to be installed direct from the factory without the need of any onsite installation services.

Safety Power Inc. Introduces ecoCUBE NP® (Narrow Profile)

Many data centers use emergency backup stationary engines to power the facility when normal power sources are unavailable. The ecoCUBE NP® was created to meet the unique needs of data center clients by incorporating improvements that have been requested by industry leaders.

A few of the performance improvements found in the ecoCUBE NP®:

Upgraded urea mixing which facilitates higher NO x reduction and lower NH 3 slip.

reduction and lower NH slip. 25% smaller and 30% less weight than the current comparable ecoCUBE ® reactor.

reactor. Two reactors can now be installed side-by-side for double stacked or double wide engine enclosures.

A horizontal outlet exhaust, allowing the stack to run directly through the plenum.

Improved sensor and service access points allowing for a safer working environment.

Optimal positioning of stack test ports which allows for easier emissions testing.

Can be shipped to any international location an ISO shipping container.

About Safety Power Inc. (SPI)

Safety Power is the leading manufacturer of emissions control systems for large diesel and natural gas engines. The technologies include Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems, oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filters and silencing that can all be integrated into one cube shape named the ecoCUBE® product line. The ecoCUBE® product line has been successfully deployed in mission critical applications such as data centers, hospitals, banks, and municipal utilities applications. In addition to these areas, Safety Power markets to power generation (stand-by, demand-response, peak-shaving), combined heat and power (CHP), and industrial applications. Safety Power Inc. currently service the North American and European marketplaces.

