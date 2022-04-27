Safety Programmable Controllers Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 532.66 million | ABB Ltd. and IDEC Corp. Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Apr 27, 2022, 02:10 ET
Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America Facts at a Glance-
- Companies: 10+ – ABB Ltd., IDEC Corp., Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, and Siemens AG, among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Type (modular and compact)
- Geographies: US, Canada, and Mexico
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Safety Programmable Controllers Market Size in North America is expected to grow by USD 532.66 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.07%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The safety programmable controllers market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand identity, technology, and distribution to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers safety programmable controllers that include AC500, AC500-eCo, AC500-S and AC500-XC scalable PLC ranges, which provide interoperability and compatibility in hardware and software from compact PLCs up to high end and safety PLCs.
- IDEC Corp. - The company offers safety programmable controllers that include safety laser scanner, light curtains, interlock switches, e-stop switches, enabling and grip switches, safety relay modules, safety controllers.
- Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG - The company offers safety programmable controllers that include switching sensors, optical sensors, inductive switches, capacitive sensors, ultrasonic sensors, measuring sensors, optical distance sensors, safe locking devices and switches, safe control components, machine safety services, bar code identification, smart cameras, industrial IP camera.
Regional Market Outlook
The safety programmable controllers market in the US will be significant during the forecast period. The reshoring of manufacturing activities will facilitate the safety programmable controllers market growth in the US over the forecast period. Market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in other countries.
Latest Drivers & Trends Drivers in the Market-
- Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America Driver:
- Rapid globalization of industries:
The development of industrial infrastructure requires advanced technologies and machinery for smooth functioning. Hence, the adoption of safety programmable controllers in the mentioned industries is expected to increase, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America Trend:
- Growing investments in smart factories:
Manufacturers are adopting smart factories to improve the efficiency and productivity of factories, enhance personnel and machinery safety, and enable their operation with innovative technologies. Thus, the need to efficiently connect devices or machines to maintain safety within various industrial processes is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
