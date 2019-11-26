Safety Razor Shave Club Continues Its Mission to Help Consumers Ditch the Monthly Shave Clubs

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing exponential growth in the last few months, The Wet Shaving Club is converting traditional shave club customers into safety razor customers at a record pace.

In addition to offering its customers one year of shaving with a safety razor for $12 dollars, the Wet Shaving Club continues to add content that helps new safety razor users find the best safety razor for their needs.

The Wet Shaving Club has started its "Ditch the Shave Club" Offer in an attempt to help customers ditch their monthly shave club and start shaving with a safety razor.

Starting 11/26/2019, The Wet Shaving Club will offer its "Ditch the Monthly Shave Club" offer, a full wet shaving package that includes a safety razor, one-year supply of safety razor blades, shave brush, shave soap, pre-shave oil, aftershave and more for only $35.

The Wet Shaving Club continues to convert traditional shave club and cartridge razor customers into safety razor customers. "Our traffic has grown exponentially since July," says Troy from The Wet Shaving Club. "And we expect that growth to continue as the word gets out that shaving with a safety razor not only gives the consumer a superior shave but that it is much more cost-effective than even the cheapest shave club offer out there!"

In September, The Wet Shaving Club started its "We Never Got To Shave For $1" campaign, offering its customers 12 months of shaving for only $12. Starting today, the Wet Shaving Club will offer its "Ditch the Monthly Shave Club" offer.

Troy explains, "For only $35, you get our premium Vintage Safety Razor, a one-year supply of safety razor blades, shave soap, shave brush, pre-shave oil, and aftershave. Everything you need to start your wet shaving experience! We are even throwing in some of our awesome cologne wipes for good measure! You won't find a deal like that anywhere else, which is why we are calling it the "Ditch the Monthly Shave Clubs" deal. And don't forget, we have no monthly fees, no subscriptions, and no other gimmicks. Just great deals!"

The Wet Shaving Club's mission is to convert current cartridge shave club customers over to the wet shaving scene by offering killer deals on safety razors and other wet shaving products and by providing content that will help the new wet shave customer know how to maximize their wet shaving experience.

The Wet Shaving Club came on the scene in 2019, offering its customers the safety razor and wet shave experience at great prices. For more information about the Wet Shaving Club, please visit https://wetshavingclub.com.

