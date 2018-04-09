Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302)

He developed GRANDIENT LIGHT to provide drivers with a visual warning of a sudden stop ahead. As such, it reduces the chances of rear-end collisions to improve highway safety by preventing loss of life, injuries and property damage from such accidents. Other advantages are its automatic operation, convenience, effectiveness and affordable price. In addition, it is reliable, practical and attractive.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I do a lot of driving and know how easy it is to be involved in a rear-end collision. I wanted to find a way to alert a driver following a vehicle that has to make a sudden stop so he or she has time to apply the brakes," he said.

