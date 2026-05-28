Safety, reliability and more sustainable options for fire, airport and civil rescue

Scania to launch brand-new, battery-electric CrewCab at Interschutz as part of the truck manufacturer's impressive line-up of electric and combustion vehicles, with strongest-ever range of power solutions also on show.

Scania comes to Interschutz 2026 with a comprehensive offering for both fire, airport and civil rescue applications.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the previous edition of the trade fair in 2022, Scania has made huge strides in its vehicles and power solutions, with industry-leading options that offer safety, reliability and greater sustainability in terms of low and zero emission-solutions and better fuel efficiency.

Scania's truck line-up: new levels of reliability and sustainability

Among the many headlines from the Scania stand FG R51 in Hannover between 1 and 6 June will be a world's first reveal and five trucks that showcase Scania's powerful range of electric and combustion engine vehicles:

Interschutz will be the venue for the launch of the new Scania CrewCab with battery-electric power. It marks the first time that Scania has put electric batteries in a CrewCab.

Also on the stand will be a P-cab battery-electric truck.

A CP28 normal roof with a new engine for the segment – the Scania Super 11 – part of Scania's most efficient combustion powertrain platform ever.

A CP31 low roof, also with Super 11 engine, will be on show.

A turntable ladder truck with a Scania chassis and body built by Rosenbauer, with 4x2 chassis configuration and nine-litre engine, completes this impressive line-up of vehicles.

"The five trucks we will have at Interschutz showcase part of our extensive range of cabs and modular system from Scania for fire, airport and civil rescue applications addressing customers' needs for safe, reliable and sustainable solutions, and an operating environment that aims to keep the crew and surroundings safe and supported," says Louise Johansson, Solutions Manager, Scania. "Our new battery-electric CrewCab and P-cab electric truck meet the segment's growing demand for low and zero-emission solutions, without sacrificing safety reliability or uptime. The inclusion of the Super 11 powertrain in the CP28 and CP31 trucks brings the possibility for operators to make fuel efficiency savings of up to ten percent."



"Together, our line-up shows that Scania in 2026 is a truck manufacturer that continues to set the pace in safe, sustainable and reliable premium operations."

Power Solutions: a strong and comprehensive offering

There will also be an eye-catching Power Solutions portfolio at the Scania stand, ranging from the highly popular, tried-and-tested V8 engine through to electric and hybrid power solutions to future-proof airport firefighting customers for their sustainable transport journeys, including:

Scania's iconic V8 engine, with robust design for superior acceleration.

Scania's E-Machine, for hybrid or fully electric use. The complete solution with batteries can be provided in-house by Scania.

The Power portfolio prioritises reliability, robustness, uptime and the flexibility to support customers whether they have combustion engine, hybrid or fully electric solutions – all offering sustainable operations without compromising on performance and backed by a global service network.



"Scania Power Solutions comes to Interschutz with one of our strongest and most comprehensive offerings yet for the fire and airport rescue segment," says Sara Hermansson, Head of Scania Power Solutions. "With a broad portfolio spanning proven V8 combustion engines, electric machines and battery solutions, we support operators through the transition to more sustainable, decarbonised operations, without compromising on performance and reliability."



"With decades of experience and close collaboration with leading airport fire rescue and firefighting manufacturers, we are proud of our power – and ready for more."



Scania's stand at FG R51 will also feature a range of accessories and service offerings, plus information on our electric battery charging solutions. Experts and key account managers from Scania Commercial and Scania Power Solutions will be on hand to answer customers' queries. Visitors to the stands will also be able to enjoy a Scania heritage-themed area, where they can learn more about the company's history, plus interactive media and digital training.



There will also be a press event at the Scania booth on 1 June at 1 pm, for the première of the electric crew cab. Drinks and a light snack will be served.



Learn more about Scania's presence at Interschutz 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Louise Johansson

Solutions Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 70 085 62 02

E-mail: [email protected]

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SOURCE Scania