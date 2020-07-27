Safety Scientists From National Food Companies And Data Experts Partner In New Venture To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan residents experience confusion and anxiety as businesses, schools, and organizations re-open. Leaders want to ensure a safe environment to stop the spread of COVID-19 but struggle to understand best practices. Customers and employees must be physically and emotionally safe on location.

Grand Rapids-based Safe Science is a science-driven, facility health service that enables people to confidently use buildings. The company applies a rigorous system to sanitize facilities and then enables employers and property owners to communicate why people can feel safe. Developed by sanitary scientists from leading food service companies, Safe Science combines highly effective sanitizing protocols with communication tools so people know why they can confidently use offices, schools, and stores.

"As companies re-open and COVID levels spike again, employees and consumers need to feel safe and comfortable to be productive," said Jan Lehman, board member at Safe Science. "Our science-based sanitization system helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, fulfills government guidelines and is environmentally healthy."

Scientists at Safe Science bring experience developing sanitary processes for leading multinational food processors. They have led large-scale disinfection initiatives remediating e. coli, listeria, and salmonella and are registered sanitarians with the State of Michigan. Their expertise makes Safe Science effective at limiting risk and ensuring compliance.

"We're combining safe and effective chemistry and medical-grade UV lighting with digitally tracking all activities for end-to-end traceability", said Jeremy Lehman, general manager. "The system protects people and equips our clients to make their customers and residents confident."

Board Member of Safe Science, Jan Lehman, is available to speak on:

How businesses can create a safe environment for their employees and customers.

What employees shouldn't do at their reopened workplace.

Sanitizers and disinfectants that are safe for human health and the environment.

Safety procedures at home, as we're returning back to work.

ABOUT SAFE SCIENCE

Safe Science uses a triple sanitation protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens. To ensure safety, Safe Science verifies results with testing and provides a digital Safety Dashboard for clients to share with employees and customers. Safe Science also provides training and audit services to independently verify facility health. Located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Safe Science serves assisted living and schools with food service, food processors, offices, residential, and retail throughout Michigan. Visit SafeScience.com to learn more.

SOURCE Safe Science

Related Links

http://safescience.com

