Safety shoes market size is set to grow by USD 1.64 billion from 2021-2026; An increase in safety standards will boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global safety shoes market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. An increase in safety standards is driving the growth of the market significantly. Increased safety standards by regulators force end-user industries to adhere to safety practices such as the use of safety shoes. Non-adherence to the guidelines may result in heavy penalties issued by regulatory bodies such as OSHA. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) requires manufacturers of safety shoes to meet performance standards. The organization has specified various standards that safety shoe manufacturers must meet. The need to manufacture work safety shoes that meet standards set by regulatory agencies increases wearer safety. This will promote workplace safety and the popularity of use, which, in turn, will provide impetus to the global safety shoe market. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Shoes Market

Global Safety Shoes Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The ergonomically designed safety shoes are a safety shoe market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

Safety shoes are ergonomically designed, which aims to provide protection and support to the natural movement of the human body.

Meeting the ergonomic criteria for personal protective equipment such as safety shoes is an essential criterion. It makes the manufacturers accountable for ensuring the safety of use, health and hygiene of the wearer, and ergonomic properties of their protective products.

The shoes are to be ergonomically designed, as they have a greater influence on body weight and movement, failing which can lead to several health issues accompanied by comfort and fit issues.

The design of the shoes is governed by parameters such as even pressure distribution and less strain on the joint angles of the feet.

Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The improper selection of shoes will be a major challenge for the safety shoe market during the forecast period.

Safety shoes are of different types and are designed to protect against specific threats. Therefore, choosing the right shoes that meet the needs of the industry is imperative.

Safety footwear manufacturers and retailers should provide guidance and sufficient information on safety footwear to enable end users to make the right purchase choices.

Sometimes it becomes tedious for manufacturers and retailers to supervise the selection process of safety shoes.

Improper selection of safety shoes can pose several hazards, depending on the type of work being done in the industry. It can lead to other foot problems such as bunions, corns, calluses, and hammer toes.

Moreover, it can even cause discomfort in your legs, hips, and back. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Safety Shoes Market – Vendor Landscape

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Bata Brands Sarl, COFRA Srl, Dunlop Protective Footwear, GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Pezzol Industries Srl, RAHMAN GROUP, Rock Fall UK Ltd, SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD, Son of the Nature of Technology, uvex group, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Zain International.

Global Safety Shoes Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (construction, chemicals, manufacturing, mining, and others).

The construction segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The construction industry has the highest number of fatalities because it faces multiple hazards. Increasing construction activities in countries such as the US, China , and India , coupled with the rising number of workplace accidents are fueling the adoption of safety shoes in the segment to improve occupational safety. Emerging market construction companies are likely to continue to grow much faster than their developed counterparts. The fastest-growing markets are emerging markets such as China and India . In addition to APAC, North America is also seeing strong growth, especially in the residential sector. The reason for the boom is the demand for multifamily housing, which is creating a lucrative opportunity in the market along with the development of the state's infrastructural amenities.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global safety shoes market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global safety shoes market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC contains some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, such as China , India , and Japan . Economic growth is accelerating in these countries, increasing spending on infrastructure and industrial development. These factors are driving the demand for passenger cars. In recent years, rapid economic development in emerging markets has led to higher per capita incomes, increased consumer purchasing power, and increased vehicle sales. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC can be attributed to the growing consumer base in the region. The increasing demand for automobiles has led multinational companies to expand their manufacturing facilities in various countries such as India . Hence, the growth of APAC's automotive industry will subsequently increase the demand for safety shoes and drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Safety Shoes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the safety shoes market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the safety shoes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the safety shoes market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of safety shoes market vendors

Safety Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Bata Brands Sarl, COFRA Srl, Dunlop Protective Footwear, GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Pezzol Industries Srl, RAHMAN GROUP, Rock Fall UK Ltd, SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD, Son of the Nature of Technology, uvex group, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Zain International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

