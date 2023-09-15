Safety Signs Market size to increase by USD 385.62 million between 2022 to 2027 | Growth in the commercial sector drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety signs market size is expected to grow by USD 385.62 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerating CAGR of 3.92%. The primary driver for the safety signs market is the global growth of the commercial sector, with developing countries like China, Korea, and India, as well as the Middle East, investing heavily in commercial construction. Established economies such as the US, UK, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Canada, and Japan are also contributing to the safety signs market growth. In commercial buildings, safety signs including exit signs, warnings, luminescent signs, and emergency escape routes, are mandatory and play a crucial role in guiding visitors and providing instructions during emergencies. This is expected to positively impact the demand for safety signs in the market. To find preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Signs Market 2023-2027

Safety Signs Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to make a substantial 42% contribution to the global market's growth. India and China are expected to be the key drivers of infrastructure development in APAC. The region's market growth is primarily attributed to the construction activities in emerging nations. The construction sector is set for steady expansion, creating a demand for new infrastructure to cater to the growing urban population's residential and commercial space needs. The increased affordability in countries like India, China, and Vietnam is directly boosting the growth of these sectors. Consequently, these factors are expected to drive the safety signs market's growth during the forecast period.

Safety Signs Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The safety signs market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid safety signs market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Growing PPE market. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Banner Stakes LLC, Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc., Brady Corp., Brimar Industries LLC, DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd., Ecoglo International Ltd., EverGlow GmbH, Fireplan India Pvt. Ltd., Glowway Oy Ltd., INCOM Manufacturing Group, Jalite Plc, Jessup Manufacturing Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Kroschke sign-international GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., Shital Signs Pvt. Ltd., Signagex, Smart Art Signs, and ZING Enterprises LLC

Safety Signs Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By End-user

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Material

Polymer

Metal

Fiberglass

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global safety signs market by value?

What will be the size of the global safety signs market in 2027?

How has industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global safety signs market?

What main segments make up the global safety signs market?

Safety Signs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 385.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Banner Stakes LLC, Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc., Brady Corp., Brimar Industries LLC, DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd., Ecoglo International Ltd., EverGlow GmbH, Fireplan India Pvt. Ltd., Glowway Oy Ltd., INCOM Manufacturing Group, Jalite Plc, Jessup Manufacturing Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Kroschke sign-international GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., Shital Signs Pvt. Ltd., Signagex, Smart Art Signs, and ZING Enterprises LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-user Market Segmentation by Material Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

