Safety Standards and Convenience Drive Global Baby High Chair Market Growth, but Challenges Remain in Safety Concerns

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby High Chair Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby high chair market is witnessing a surge in demand due to its safety features and versatile functionalities, along with rising online sales and increased awareness among parents. These factors are expected to drive further growth in the baby high chair market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Baby High Chair Market

Baby high chairs are freestanding chairs designed primarily for feeding infants. They elevate the child for feeding, provide safety straps to secure the baby during meals, and typically include a detachable tray for easy feeding and self-learning. Baby high chairs are available in various types, including standard high chairs, foldable high chairs, hook-on high chairs, booster high chairs, and others (such as convertible high chairs).

These chairs are made from a variety of materials, including wood, plastic, and metal, and offer a range of features such as adjustable height, multiple trays, mobility with rollers, and reclining padded seats for infant feeding.

Overview of the Global Baby High Chair Market

The global baby high chair market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as:

  1. Safety Standards and Comfort: Increasing awareness of high chairs among parents, driven by safety standards and comfort for children during feeding.
  2. Convenience and Portability: Baby high chairs can be disassembled, making them portable and easy to clean. They offer features like footrests, adjustable seat heights, recline options, and detachable trays for added convenience.
  3. E-commerce Growth: The availability of baby high chairs through e-commerce platforms has surged, allowing parents to explore various products, designs, and styles online, which gained even more prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  4. Convertible High Chairs: The popularity of convertible high chairs, which can adapt as the child grows, is on the rise. For example, products like the Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair offer multiple settings, including an infant seat, traditional high chair, booster seat, and child's dining chair.
  5. Foldable and Booster High Chairs: Foldable high chairs, which save space, and booster high chairs that can be attached to existing seats are gaining popularity, contributing to market growth.

Market Challenges

Challenges faced by the baby high chair market include safety concerns, particularly the risk of accidents due to the chair's height. For instance, data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has linked high chairs to around 10,100 injuries in children under five years old.

Additionally, some regions, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, lack awareness about baby high chairs, and large chair sizes and declining birth rates also pose challenges.

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in the baby high chair market include leveraging the expansion of the e-commerce industry to reach a wider customer base. Demand is also increasing from cafeterias, restaurants, school cafeterias, playschools, and care centers. Regions with low awareness of baby high chairs and high birth rates, such as Nigeria and Angola, present untapped opportunities.

Key Players in the Global Baby High Chair Market

Major players in the global baby high chair market include Artsana S.p.A. (Chicco), Peg Perego S.p.A., Fisher-Price, Inc., Graco Children's Products, Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Reliance Brands Limited (Mothercare), Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Joovy Holding Co., Target Brands, Inc. (Ingenuity), and Stokke LLC.

Market Segmentation

The global baby high chair market is segmented based on product type (standard high chair, foldable high chair, hook-on high chair, booster high chair, others), material (wooden, plastic, metal), and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, multi-branded stores, exclusive stores, online, non-retail). Regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

