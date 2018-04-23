Safety Supply Corporation to acquire LFS Glove, a division of LFS, Inc.

"The team at Bellingham® Glove is very enthusiastic about this new partnership," said LFS Glove Vice President, Bill Stevens. "Bellingham Glove and Radians have both built reputations for innovation and excellence in the past 20 years. Combining our strengths will allow us to serve and supply our customers even more effectively."

According to Mike Tutor, CEO of Radians, "Our acquisition of LFS Glove will help Radians to continue our aggressive expansion of our hand protection category. The combination will provide our customers with an outstanding selection of gloves to meet a multitude of applications in the industrial and retail markets, including lawn and garden gloves, eco-friendly gloves, and gloves designed especially for women."

Radians President Bill England commented, "Radians plans to work closely with the Bellingham Glove team during the integration of our operating systems, sales team, and inventory to ensure that best-in-class processes and systems are maintained to allow for a smooth transition and excellence in customer service."

Once the systems integration is completed later this year, customers will be able to conveniently order both Radians products and Bellingham gloves on a single purchase order.

As part of the acquisition, Radians has opened a new sales office for Bellingham Glove, Inc. Below is the contact information:

Bellingham Glove, Inc. (an affiliate of Radians, Inc.)

2040 E. Bakerview Road

Bellingham, WA 98226

Toll free number: 877.723.4267

Local office phone number: 360.733.3236 (In service April 27, 2018)

Office fax number: 888.571.8175 or 360.734.3391

Sales email address: Sales@Radians.com

For more information, please contact inside sales toll-free at 877-723-4267 or send an email to sales@radians.com.

About Radians

Radians® is a Memphis, TN-based manufacturer of high performance PPE, including safety eyewear, RadWear® high visibility apparel, rainwear, hearing protection, hand protection, head gear, cooling products, heated jackets, eyewash stations, and lens cleaning systems. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry for more than 20 years, the company has additional facilities in Reno, NV, Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, British Columbia, and the United Kingdom.

About LFS Glove

LFS Glove is a division of LFS Inc., a Bellingham, WA-based marine, industrial, recreational, and commercial fishing gear supplier. LFS Glove is the exclusive importer and distributor of Bellingham® gloves and other respected name brands. LFS Glove has been a trusted source for high quality and innovative hand protection to industrial and retail markets for more than 18 years.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-supply-corporation-to-acquire-lfs-glove-a-division-of-lfs-inc-300634115.html

SOURCE Safety Supply Corporation