Safety, Sustainability and Cost Drive Today's Business Travel Ground Transportation Strategies, According to New Research
Sep 11, 2024, 09:00 ET
GBTA and the National Limousine Association explore how corporate travel programs manage and maintain ground transportation policies
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wheels are constantly turning when it comes to ground transportation as part of a company's business travel program. Now it's becoming increasingly important for travel managers to think strategically when implementing effective policies and processes that reduce risk, promote employee satisfaction and limit cost and carbon emissions.
This is according to a report published today called, "In the Fast Lane: How Do Travel Programs Manage Ground Transportation?" from the National Limousine Association (NLA), the leading authority for the chauffeured transportation sector, and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the premiere trade association of the global business travel industry.
Based on a survey of U.S. and Canada-based travel managers, the report provides critical insights into how companies are managing ground transportation amidst a rapidly changing business travel landscape. The new study delves into the current state of ground transportation within corporate travel programs while also highlighting key trends, challenges and best practices for optimizing this essential component of business travel that can also easily be an overlooked source of risk, cost and traveler dissatisfaction.
Key findings reveal that while ground transportation accounts for a relatively small share of overall travel spend, it is an area of increasing focus due to its impact on cost, risk and traveler satisfaction. There's also an opportunity for the industry to raise awareness about the full scope of its offerings.
Highlights from the report include:
"Delivering effective, safe, convenient and sustainable ground transportation options and policies continues to be a priority for today's business travel managers, as this latest report shows," said Suzanne Neufang, CEO of GBTA. "As companies continue to navigate the complexities of business travel, understanding the nuances and value of ground transportation management is crucial for optimizing cost, safety and traveler satisfaction."
"It's a new era for business travel – and it's a new era for chauffeured ground transportation. We want corporate travel buyers to know that the modern limo industry can cater to their every need – from hitting carbon emissions targets to seamlessly executing large-format group transportation, as we continue to stay true to the core pillars our industry has always been known for: safety, service and reliability." said Brett Barenholtz, President of the NLA.
GBTA and NLA gathered data through an online survey of 121 U.S. and Canada-based travel managers between June 4-14, 2024, and research experts from both organizations presented the report's findings during an education session at the GBTA 2024 Convention in July. GBTA members can access the complete report and will be able to watch the recorded education session starting October 31, from the GBTA Member Hub.
About GBTA
The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is the world's premiere business travel and meetings trade organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area and serving stakeholders across six continents. GBTA and its 8,000+ members represent and advocate for the $1.48 trillion global travel business and meetings industry. GBTA and the GBTA Foundation deliver world-class education, events, research, advocacy and media to a growing global network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. For more information visit gbta.org and gbtafoundation.org.
About NLA
The National Limousine Association (NLA) is an organization responsible for and dedicated to representing the interests of the ground transportation industry at the global, national, state and local level. It is the unified voice of this industry – linking transportation industry professionals from owners and operators to suppliers, manufacturers, regional and state limousine associations. With 1,300+ NLA members, the Association is committed to exceeding expectations with regards to professionalism, transportation efficiency and safe riding. For more information about the NLA, please visit www.limo.org.
