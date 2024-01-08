Safety Syringe Market to Surge at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2034 Amid Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Prevalence of Infectious Disorders | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging concerns over needlestick injuries and bloodborne diseases, including hepatitis and HIV, are fueling a global surge in demand for safety syringes, predicts Future Market Insights (FMI). This trend is expected to propel significant market growth throughout the coming decade. Explore the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI) industry analysis, the Global Safety Syringe Market was valued at US$ 7,416.3 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034. It is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 12,054.3 million by 2034 from US$ 7,736.2 million in 2024.

Notable technological developments in the safety syringe industry have created creative and efficient safety measures. To provide better protection and simplicity of use, manufacturers are producing a variety of safety syringes, including retractable, sheathing, and passive syringes. These technological developments have facilitated the expansion of the market.

Employee safety and well-being are becoming increasingly important to healthcare companies and institutions. Healthcare worker safety protocols are deemed complete with safety syringes since they lower the possibility of needlestick injuries. The need for safety syringes has surged due to the increased focus on the safety of healthcare workers.

Due to factors including population growth, aging populations, and the development of healthcare infrastructure, healthcare spending has been rising globally. Purchasing safety syringes account for a component of this expense, which is directed toward improving patient and healthcare worker safety. The market conditions for the safety syringes sector are good due to the increasing healthcare costs.

The market is growing due to rising awareness efforts and instructional programs about the value of safety syringes and the dangers of needlestick injuries. The use of safe syringes is on the rise due to aggressive awareness-raising campaigns by governments, healthcare organizations, and nonprofits, as well as training programs for medical staff.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study-

  • By product, the retractable segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.
  • By application, the subcutaneous segment held the leading market share of 65.7% in 2023.
  • By distribution channel, retail sales generated the dominant market share of 71.3% in 2023.
  • By end-users, the hospital segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2034.
  • North America is considered the leading region, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% by 2034.

"The rising focus on the prevention of needle stick injuries and increasing risk of bloodborne disease would help push the market for safety syringes over the forecast period," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Safety Syringe Market Research Report Coverage:

Attribute

Details

Estimated Market Size (2024)

US$ 7,736.2 million

Forecast Market Size (2034)

US$ 12,054.3 million

Projected Growth Rate (2024 to 2034)

4.5 %

Forecast Period

2024 to 2034

Historical Data Available for

2019 to 2023

Key Countries Covered

•  United States

•  Canada

•  Mexico

•  Brazil

•  Chile

•  the Rest of Latin America

•  China

•  Japan

•  South Korea

•  India

•  the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

•  Australia and New Zealand

•  the Rest of South Asia and Pacific

•  Germany

•  Italy

•  France

•  United Kingdom

•  Spain BENELUX

•  Nordic Countries

•  Rest of Western Europe

•  Russia

•  Hungary

•  Poland

•  Rest of Eastern Europe

•  Saudi Arabia

•  Türkiye

•  South Africa

•  Other African Union

•  Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Segments Covered

By Product:

-Retractable

-Manual Retractable Safety Syringes

-Automatic Retractable Safety Syringes

-Non-retractable

-Sliding Needle Cover Syringes

- Sheathing Tube Syringes

- Hinged Needle Cover Syringes

By Application:

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

By Distribution Channel:

Direct to Customer (DTC)

Retail Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long-term Care Facilities

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Regions:

North America

Latin America

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Profiled

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • DMC Medical Ltd.
  • Duopross Meditech Corp.
  • Haiou Medical
  • Kendall Healthcare
  • Lifelong Meditech (Group)

 

  • Medicina (HMC Group)
  • Medline Industries
  • Nipro Corporation
  • Numedico
  • Nemera
  • Retractable Technologies, Inc.
  • Revolutions Medical Corporation
  • Smith's Medical, Inc. (ICU Medical, Inc.)

 

  • Sol-Millennium Medical Group
  • Terumo Corporation
  • UltiMed, Inc. (Ulticare)
  • Unilife Corporation
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

 

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives






Market Competition

The industry's leading manufacturers' primary strategies are expanding their market presence and product portfolio with new innovative products. Here are a few instances of how the market players expanded and made acquisitions to achieve the top position: 

  • In February 2023, the Zephyrus Innovations (Zephyrus) received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for an Aeroject 3ml safety syringe. 
  • In October 2021, Datwyler and Roncadelle collaborated on developing a SafeR safety syringe designed explicitly with a needle retraction mechanism to prevent needlestick injuries.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. The global safety syringe market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the safety syringe market segment based on products (retractable [manual retractable safety syringes, automatic retractable safety syringes], non-retractable [sliding needle cover syringes, sheathing tube syringes, hinged needle cover syringes]) application (subcutaneous, intramuscular), distribution channel (direct to customer (DTC), retail sales [retail pharmacies, drug stores], online pharmacies), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, specialty clinics, others), and regions.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

•  Safety Needles Market by Hypodermic Needles, Opportunities and Forecast for 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

•  Prefilled Syringes Drug Molecules Market by Drug Class, Applications, End User  & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2028. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

•  Analysis of Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market by Manual Retractable Safety Syringe and Auto-retractable Safety Syringe. -  Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

•  Market Survey on GCC Syringes and Needles Market Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Market Size and Forecast, Per Capita Expenditure, Company Share, Brand Share, Regulations, Reimbursement Scenario, Epidemiology, Procedure Numbers, and Pipeline Assessment. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

•  Women's Health Supplement Market Forecast by Vitamins and Minerals, Proteins, and Amino Acids from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

