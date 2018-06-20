Safety Syringes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Safety Syringes Market: Scope and Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global safety syringes market.The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments.



The research is a combination of primary and secondary research.Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails.



Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn and volume in terms of Million Units for each segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.



Growth rates for each segment in the global safety syringes market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.



A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global safety syringes market.



Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year.Market size estimations involved in-depth study of features of different types of safety syringes.



Additionally, market related factors such as rise in prevalence diabetes, product launch, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.



Safety Syringes Market: Segmentation

Safety syringes are integrated with safety mechanisms that protect patients and health care professionals from accidental needle stick injuries.Demand for safety syringes is rising owing to increase in cases of needlestick injuries caused due to unsafe injection practices.



Based on product type, the global safety syringes market has been classified into auto-disable syringes, retractable syringes, and non-retractable syringes.The retractable syringes segment has been bifurcated into manual and automated.



The auto-disable syringes segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.In terms of end-users, the global safety syringes market has been classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.



Global Safety Syringes Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global safety syringes market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries.



The report also profiles major players in the global safety syringes market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIPRO Medical Corporation, B.



Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Smiths Medical, Retractable Technologies, Inc., JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Medtronic plc.



The global safety syringes market has been segmented as follows:



Global Safety Syringes Market, by Product Type

Auto-disable Syringes

Retractable Safety Syringes

Manual Retractable Safety Syringes

Automated Retractable Safety Syringes

Non-retractable Safety Syringes



Global Safety Syringes Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Global Safety Syringes Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



