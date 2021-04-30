SafetyCal Merges with ComplianceSigns.com

"By joining the ComplianceSigns organization, SafetyCal ® will be able to deliver a better customer experience," said Lain Livingston, Director of E-Commerce at ComplianceSigns. "We are, and always have been, dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers. And we strongly believe that SafetyCal customers will appreciate our level of service as well as our wider variety of products."

SafetyCal customers will immediately notice a significantly improved online experience. The ComplianceSigns website offers more advanced capabilities than the SafetyCal site, and the new technology will help customers find and purchase OSHA safety signs and labels, tags, ADA handicap braille signs and other related safety products faster and more easily. ComplianceSigns also has a larger support team and additional resources for a frictionless customer experience.



"Ultimately, SafetyCal customers now have access to better technology, a larger selection of safety signage and additional support," said Livingston. "And we are very excited that ComplianceSigns customers will have easy access to SafetyCal's many unique items, including flap tags, EVERCLEAR tags and the EZMAKE printing system."



To learn more about ComplianceSigns or to view the full product offering, including parking signs, chemical, hazmat, and pipeline signs and labels and NFPA 704 Diamond Placards, visit www.compliancesigns.com.

ComplianceSigns.com is among the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety and compliance signs and labels. The online store allows customers to easily search and shop more than 100,000 products. All signs and labels are manufactured in Florida and sold online. ComplianceSigns was designated as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by "Inc. Magazine." ComplianceSigns clients span a wide range of industries, including military and government agencies, industrial and chemical manufacturers, retailers, schools, physician offices and health care facilities, professional buildings, churches and more.

Dave Anderson

E-Commerce Content Manager

ComplianceSigns.com

800-578-1245

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."



SOURCE ComplianceSigns.com

Related Links

http://www.compliancesigns.com

