SafetyPay partners with Rappi to provide cash solutions and immediate reconciliation for benefit of customers and enterprise

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafetyPay , one of the leading digital alternative payment platforms providing solutions across Latam and Europe, today announces a new partnership with Rappi, the future of product distribution and delivery in Latin America, supporting everyday commercial transactions and accommodate quality payment solutions for Rappi's variety of goods and services.

SafetyPay's platform allows non-card holders and fraud-wary consumers to participate in the online marketplace via bank transfer or cash without sharing their information online. The platform opens the door for e-commerce merchants to tap into a larger consumer base by accepting alternative forms of payment.

Rappi offers customers a wide range of deliverable goods and services on demand, with easy-to-use interface technology and payment options for simplistic purchases, including cash exchange and cash collection. With a shared goal of making lifestyles simpler and less complicated, the partnership with Rappi supports SafetyPay's mission of adding value to customer transactions and strengthening relationships.

"Secure payments have been a core focus for us since SafetyPay was founded more than a decade ago," said Gustavo Ruiz Moya, CEO, SafetyPay. "We constantly strive to leverage the latest technology to protect our customers and offer them the best experience online. Our partnership with Rappi advances SafetyPay's commitment and responsibility of safe and trustworthy banking for consumers worldwide."

The partnership was recently launched in Brazil, Mexico, and Ecuador, while other markets such as Costa Rica, Peru and Chile will follow later in the year.

SafetyPay currently partners with 380 banks in 17 countries worldwide, across Latin America, Europe and North America.

Laura Stephanie Ochoa Arias, Payment Manager Latam at Rappi said: "One of our highest priorities when establishing a new partnership is ensuring an optimal level of customer service; at the same time having the traceability of information and perfect reconciliations between the actors involved, having the peace of mind of having a lasting agreement over time, and that generates the best experience for our Rappitenderos is the greatest value offer we have with SafetyPay and is which makes us sure that this will be a great alliance that will generate great impact and continuous growth for the two companies".

About SafetyPay

The company was founded as an e-commerce payment platform to enable alternative payment methods, with a focus on cross-border transactions. As a multinational financial institution, SafetyPay has the mission to encourage payment inclusion to all Latam population by giving access to pay in e-commerce merchants, and enable abroad merchants the opportunity to make cross border sales.

Gustavo Ruíz Moya, CEO of SafetyPay, developed and implemented a business plan with a focus on the positioning of the company for long-term growth, implementing strategic initiatives as consolidating the largest non-card payment network that enables cash payments, bank transfers and crossborder transactions to purchase online, focus on greater scale and penetration in Latin America and Europe, work on developing new cash solutions and establish new agreements with banks, retail networks, PSPs and gateways.

Today, SafetyPay operates the largest network of banks and cash collection points in Latin America, the result of 10+ years effort, with a presence in 17 countries consolidated with 380 bank partners and 180,000 collection points. Our platform has a robust technology and infrastructure that can support growth without significant investments.

About Rappi

Rappi is an information technology company that specializes in providing an online marketplace for consumer goods. Its marketplace is focused on delivering beverages, meals, groceries, tech goods, and medicine. The company also offers a cash withdrawal feature, allowing users to pay with credit cards and then receive cash from one of Rappi's delivery agents Rappitenderos.

The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Distrito Especial, Colombia y has presence in 9 countries of Latin America.

SOURCE SafetyPay