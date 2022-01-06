SAFETYPOSTER Brand Merges with Industry Leader ComplianceSigns.com

"SafetyPoster customers will continue to have access to the same creative, high-quality posters they've come to know from SafetyPoster," says Lain Livingston, Director of E-Commerce at ComplianceSigns. "In addition, they'll now see a wider selection of products, an improved online shopping experience and they can tap into a larger customer support team."

SafetyPoster has long been a leader in creative and even humorous workplace safety posters, banners, meeting materials, and floor and wall graphics. Many of these products were migrated over to the ComplianceSigns online store with the merger. Through ComplianceSigns marketing and customer service tools, the SafetyPoster brand will be able to reach a broader audience and provide an experience for its customers. The result of the merger will be a more comprehensive safety sign solution for customers of both of these beloved brands.

"We are excited to bring the SafetyPoster product line under the ComplianceSigns brand," says Livingston. "We are continually looking for ways to improve our product line for customers as we work to become a true one-stop safety shop. With the addition of SafetyPoster products, and the recent additions of SafetyCal and The 5S Store products, we are able to reach a wider audience than ever before and offer customers a more robust inventory to address every safety need."

ComplianceSigns.com is among the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety and compliance signs, labels and tags. The online store allows customers to easily search and shop more than 100,000 products. All signs and labels are manufactured in Florida and sold online. ComplianceSigns was designated as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by "Inc. Magazine." ComplianceSigns clients span a wide range of industries, including military and government agencies, industrial and chemical manufacturers, retailers, schools, physician offices and health care facilities, professional buildings, churches and more.

