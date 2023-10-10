SAFETYscan47: A Valuable Component in Revolutionizing Chemical Risk Assessments for Global Health and Safety

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, an industry-leading provider of products and services for drug discovery research, today announced its SAFETYscan®47 platform as a New Approach Methodology (NAM), part of a standardized framework aiming to revolutionize chemical risk assessments. The established platform provides in vitro high-throughput screening within this NAM framework, empowering researchers in diverse sectors with faster and cost-effective tools to assess chemical-related risk to human health.

The SAFETYscan47 functional panel comprises 47 human-relevant targets pivotal in the assessment of clinical adverse drug reactions (ADRs), supporting all pharmaceutical drug discovery stages and aligning early safety evaluations with clinical predictions, in addition to supporting other research domains such as food, cosmetics, and industrial chemicals. A recent case study published in the Society of Toxicology showcases its utility with in vitro risk assessment.

This SAFETYscan47 recognition offers solutions to challenges posed by traditional in vivo risk assessments. Beyond ethical concerns, they fail to fully replicate human in vivo mechanistic-related adverse events. Human genetic diversity is rarely considered, leading to uncertainties in translating results to human populations. Eurofins Discovery's platform addresses these issues by delivering human-relevant, functional data with higher throughput and at lower costs.

Developed in alignment with the European Commission's chemicals strategy, U.S. EPA's Chemical Safety for Sustainability Strategic Research Action Plan, and other global strategies, SAFETYscan47 echoes the international drive for chemical-risk mitigation.

By integrating in vitro to in vivo extrapolation (QIVIVE) and leveraging mechanism-based methods, this Eurofins Discovery technology supports global efforts to ensure a toxic-free environment and safe therapeutic development. With its focus on efficiency and accuracy, SAFETYscan47 is a breakthrough in modern chemical safety evaluation.

