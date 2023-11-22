Safeware Announces New Training Division with Acquisition of Hazard3

Safeware acquires Hazard3, enhancing its commitment to emergency response training and support for Emergency Responders and Federal Organizations in the U.S.

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeware, Inc., a leading provider of protective equipment and solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Hazard3, a distinguished organization specializing in emergency response training. This acquisition signifies a major step forward in Safeware's dedication to supporting Emergency Responders and Federal Organizations across the United States.

Established in 2020 by Dr. Christina Baxter and Gary Sharp, Hazard3 has earned a reputation as a reliable resource for training emergency response teams, military units, and intelligence agencies. Their comprehensive workshops and courses significantly boost the capabilities of responders by merging expert training, streamlined procedures, and equipment insights. This is further enhanced by the involvement of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and strategic partnerships with key manufacturers, ensuring a holistic and effective training experience.

"Christina and Gary have been a part of the Safeware family for several years as valued partners," said Daric Simons, CEO of Safeware. "We are thrilled to welcome them, formally to the Safeware organization."

This sentiment was followed up by Rick Bond, Safeware's Vice President, who stated,

"We are humbled to have this knowledge and experience on the Safeware team. We are equally thrilled to welcome the talented group of trainers and training leaders who represent the fabric of the Hazard3 organization."

The integration of Hazard3 into Safeware also marks the introduction of an exciting new venture within the company – Safeware Training. This new training division will not only embrace and build upon Hazard3's existing courses and expertise but will also branch out into new markets, offering a broader spectrum of training opportunities that extend well beyond emergency response. This expansion signifies Safeware's commitment to comprehensive skill development and market diversification.

The acquisition was first revealed in an informal announcement at the 2023 Hazardous Materials Instructors and Commanders (HMIC) Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL. This exciting news was shared by co-founder Gary Sharp to an audience comprised of elite HazMat technicians and leading manufacturers, showcasing the significant strides both organizations are making in the industry.

"We're excited to join Safeware." said Sharp. "The resources, equipment capabilities, and vendor partnerships that Safeware has will allow us to expand the training courses we offer to help keep responders, investigators, and warfighters safe."

Safeware is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Hazard3 and its employees. Current customers of Hazard3 can expect continued expert training and support during this transition.

For more information about Safeware's acquisition of Hazard3, please contact Safeware at safewareinc.com.

About Safeware

Safeware is a pivotal contributor to the responder, federal, education, and government sectors, delivering essential protective and critical solutions. Their mission is to support our nation's workforce and responders at a moment's notice with innovative solutions designed to protect, defend, maintain, and secure.

Press Contact:

Jason Stallings

800-331-6707

https://www.safewareinc.com

SOURCE Safeware