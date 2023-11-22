Safeware Announces New Training Division with Acquisition of Hazard3

News provided by

Safeware

22 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Safeware acquires Hazard3, enhancing its commitment to emergency response training and support for Emergency Responders and Federal Organizations in the U.S.

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeware, Inc., a leading provider of protective equipment and solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Hazard3, a distinguished organization specializing in emergency response training. This acquisition signifies a major step forward in Safeware's dedication to supporting Emergency Responders and Federal Organizations across the United States.

Established in 2020 by Dr. Christina Baxter and Gary Sharp, Hazard3 has earned a reputation as a reliable resource for training emergency response teams, military units, and intelligence agencies. Their comprehensive workshops and courses significantly boost the capabilities of responders by merging expert training, streamlined procedures, and equipment insights. This is further enhanced by the involvement of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and strategic partnerships with key manufacturers, ensuring a holistic and effective training experience.

"Christina and Gary have been a part of the Safeware family for several years as valued partners," said Daric Simons, CEO of Safeware. "We are thrilled to welcome them, formally to the Safeware organization."

This sentiment was followed up by Rick Bond, Safeware's Vice President, who stated,

"We are humbled to have this knowledge and experience on the Safeware team. We are equally thrilled to welcome the talented group of trainers and training leaders who represent the fabric of the Hazard3 organization."

The integration of Hazard3 into Safeware also marks the introduction of an exciting new venture within the company – Safeware Training. This new training division will not only embrace and build upon Hazard3's existing courses and expertise but will also branch out into new markets, offering a broader spectrum of training opportunities that extend well beyond emergency response. This expansion signifies Safeware's commitment to comprehensive skill development and market diversification.

The acquisition was first revealed in an informal announcement at the 2023 Hazardous Materials Instructors and Commanders (HMIC) Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL. This exciting news was shared by co-founder Gary Sharp to an audience comprised of elite HazMat technicians and leading manufacturers, showcasing the significant strides both organizations are making in the industry.

"We're excited to join Safeware." said Sharp. "The resources, equipment capabilities, and vendor partnerships that Safeware has will allow us to expand the training courses we offer to help keep responders, investigators, and warfighters safe."

Safeware is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Hazard3 and its employees. Current customers of Hazard3 can expect continued expert training and support during this transition.

For more information about Safeware's acquisition of Hazard3, please contact Safeware at safewareinc.com.

About Safeware

Safeware is a pivotal contributor to the responder, federal, education, and government sectors, delivering essential protective and critical solutions. Their mission is to support our nation's workforce and responders at a moment's notice with innovative solutions designed to protect, defend, maintain, and secure.

Press Contact:

Jason Stallings
800-331-6707
https://www.safewareinc.com

SOURCE Safeware

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.