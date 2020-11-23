Safeway and Events DC Announce 2020 Safeway Feast of Sharing Reimagined

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeway and Events DC, the convention and sports authority for DC, announced today that the 21st annual Feast of Sharing will be reimagined for 2020. This year's Feast of Sharing will retain the spirit of sharing and caring, but due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, Safeway and Events DC will not present their traditional live event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

On Tuesday, November 24, Safeway, Events DC, and their community partners will deliver 5,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes and 5,000 gift bags to 20 DC-area nonprofits. The pre-selected recipient organizations will distribute the Feast of Sharing meals and gifts to neighbors in need.

"Safeway Feast of Sharing is a cherished holiday tradition. While we can't gather in person this year, we are pleased to continue our tradition of sharing and caring," said Safeway President Jim Perkins. "Alleviating hunger is an important priority for Safeway, and the need is greater than ever before. This Thanksgiving, we are proud to work with our local partners to provide meals and gifts to community nonprofits, allowing us to keep the Safeway Feast of Sharing spirit alive."

During this time of social distancing and small holiday celebrations, the Safeway Feast of Sharing meal boxes will provide recipients with a delicious and nutritious holiday meal. Each meal box will remind neighbors that their community cares and will feature a turkey sandwich with condiments (including cranberry relish), a side potato salad, an oatmeal cranberry cookie, an apple, a juice box, a bottled water, and utensils.

"Giving back to the community is core to our mission at Events DC and every holiday season we look forward to serving our neighbors in need," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "Safeway Feast of Sharing has become a treasured tradition in the District, and while we cannot be together this year, we look forward to reimagining the spirit of giving with our valued partners across the city. This annual event wouldn't be possible without the commitment of our local partners, and we are thankful for their continued generosity each season."

To help keep neighbors warm and safe, the 5,000 Safeway Feast of Sharing gift bags will each contain winter clothing accessories and personal protective items, including a winter hat and scarf, a pair of gloves and socks, a face mask and small bottle of hand sanitizer.

Safeway Feast of Sharing is made possible through the hard work and support of community partners, including Events DC, Truist, Aramark, Unity Health Care, The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command, Runway for a Cause Foundation, Projection, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Goodwill of Greater Washington, Hi-Tech Electric, and Digital Conventions.

About Safeway

Safeway in the Mid-Atlantic Division is part of Albertsons Companies. Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Cos. is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Mid-Atlantic Division operates Safeway stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Delaware. Safeway is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. During 2019, Safeway and Safeway Foundation locally distributed nearly $3.3 million in food and financial support to help people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities, and veterans. So far in 2020, Safeway has donated more than $3 million in products and grants to support local hunger relief and other causes. For more information, visit www.safeway.com.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC). The health and safety of our guests is our top priority. Please read our latest statement on the COVID-19 outbreak here.

Media Contacts:

Ashley Forrester, Events DC 202.439.7109 Kerry Lynn Bohen (for Safeway) 202.468.8300

Event Hashtag #SafewayFeast Safeway Social Media: @Safeway Events DC Social Media: Events DC Twitter: @TheEventsDC Events DC Instagram: @EventsDC

SOURCE Events DC

Related Links

http://www.eventsdc.com

