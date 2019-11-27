Safeway and Events DC Present the 20th Anniversary Safeway Feast of Sharing, A Thanksgiving Celebration Providing Hope For 5,000 DC Neighbors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Safeway Feast of Sharing, Safeway and Events DC welcome the season of giving with a festive holiday meal provided for thousands at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in downtown Washington, DC. The beloved annual event serves residents from throughout the DC area.

Doors will open at 9 a.m., with the Expo, Clothing Giveaway, and Senior Sit and Be Fit starting at 9:30 a.m. The traditional turkey meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The program will include recognition of those who were there at the beginning in 1999, and are still working on Feast of Sharing this year.

More than 5,000 city residents are expected to attend Safeway Feast of Sharing, which brings together 1,000 volunteers and a host of community partners, including Events DC, SunTrust Bank, The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command, Unity Health Care, Aramark, Projection, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Goodwill of Greater Washington, Entercom, Hi-Tech Electric, Digital Conventions, Runway for a Cause Foundation, Macy's, Amerigroup, and SmartCity Communications.

"Every year, Safeway looks forward to presenting a delicious meal and a joyous celebration to the thousands of neighbors who join us for the Safeway Feast of Sharing," said Tom Lofland, president of Safeway's Eastern Division. "As we mark our 20th anniversary, we are especially grateful to our community partners and volunteers for helping us to produce this cherished holiday tradition. It is a pleasure and a privilege to give back to our community, not only during the holiday season but all year long."

"Giving back to our community is a core part of our mission at Events DC as the District's convention and sports authority. For 20 years, Safeway Feast of Sharing has become a treasured Thanksgiving tradition in Washington, DC, that continues to demonstrate a wonderful spirit of giving across the city with our partners," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "Each year, we look forward to opening our doors at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to our residents in need and we look forward to keeping this tradition going for many years to come."

Elected officials and special guests in attendance include: Cong. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Councilmembers Anita Bonds (At-Large) and Robert White Jr. (At-Large), Jack Evans (Ward 2), Brandon Todd (Ward 4), Kenyan McDuffie (Ward 5), Charles Allen (Ward 6), Vincent Gray (Ward 7) and Trayon White Sr. (Ward 8); Washington Redskins Alumni Gary Clark and Santana Moss, the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders, World Series Champions Washington Nationals Racing Presidents George and Teddy.

The Joint Armed Forces Color Guard Military District of Washington will present the colors, and Betty Entzminger will sing the National Anthem. R&B band LA Young & the Unusual Suspects will provide musical entertainment.

While the Thanksgiving meal is the highlight of the day, the Safeway Feast of Sharing Health & Community Services Expo will feature a wide array of services and information, including community services for seniors, families, and singles; health information and free services such as flu shots from Safeway pharmacists, confidential HIV testing by Damien Ministries and glaucoma screenings by the Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington, as well as health checks; housing information and counseling services. Complimentary haircuts for men and manicures will also be offered by the Bennett Career Institute.

A clothing distribution organized by Lara Akinsaya and her organization, Runway for a Cause will take place from 9:30 am until 2 pm, featuring generous donations from partners, such a Goodwill of Greater Washington, Amerigroup, Macy's, Runway for a Cause Foundation – Gift Pantry, Dr. Justine Love's Sock it to Me campaign, Events DC, Safeway and Metropolitan Baptist Church

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com . Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena ( www.ESAontheRise.com ), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC).

