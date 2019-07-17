Safeway and Vons in Northern and Central California Reach Tentative Agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 8-Golden State

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeway is pleased to announce that we have reached a Tentative Agreement in our Union contract negotiations with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 8-Golden State, one of the largest UFCW Locals representing the employees in many of our Northern California (Safeway) and Central California (Vons) stores. The Union has agreed to fully recommend this Tentative Agreement to our employees for their acceptance and ratification in the coming weeks.

In accordance with our usual practice, and out of respect for our employees, the Company will not release details of the Tentative Agreement until the Union has the chance to review those details with our employees/it's members and they have the opportunity to vote on the Agreement in a private mail-in ballot.

Negotiations with the two other UFCW Locals that represent the remainder of our employees in Northern California, UFCW Locals 5 and 648, continue and the company remains committed to also reaching an agreement with these Locals that will provide our employees with a competitive compensation package that includes good wages, maintains their affordable health care and provides for their retirement while, at the same time, continuing to keep our Company strong in the very competitive Northern California grocery market.

About Safeway

Safeway is one of the most well-recognized grocery retail brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and service, proudly serving Northern California since 1926. In 2018, the Safeway Northern California Division donated over $25 million in food and financial support to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. Safeway Northern California, a division of Albertsons Companies, which operates over 280 stores across Northern California, Nevada and Hawaii.

