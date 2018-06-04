Safeway.com Teamsters at Local 174 and Local 313 Vote to Authorize a Strike

There were several issues that led the negotiating team to decide that a strike authorization vote was the right approach. One major issue has been Safeway.com management blatantly disregarding the principle of seniority by putting new hires into full-time positions without offering those positions to current part-time employees. Another major problem in the negotiations has been management's insistence on proposals that would allow them to withhold better routes and hours from drivers on the basis of qualifications, including "attitude."

"I've been diagnosed with a 'bad attitude' since the third grade," said Local 174 Director of Negotiations Patty Warren at Sunday's meeting, to cheers. "We're not going to agree to let them pick and choose who gets to work based on who they like the most. That runs contrary to everything we do as a union."

Once the time came to vote, the results were clear: Safeway.com delivery drivers are ready to take on their company and fight for a fair contract.

"As usual, our hope is that a strike is not necessary to get to a contract for these drivers," said Rick Hicks, Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer. "However, the group has spoken clearly and in one voice: management needs to start listening when we tell them that if they won't respect seniority, they are going to have a problem."

Local 174 also represents nearly 150 Safeway truck drivers out of Safeway's distribution center in Auburn. If the Safeway.com drivers were to strike, these truck drivers would honor the picket line, halting delivery of groceries to Safeway stores throughout the state.

