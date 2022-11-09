SafeWise Releases Fifth Annual Package Theft Report in Partnership with Vivint Smart Home, Highlighting the Top 10 Cities with the Highest and Lowest Rates of Porch Piracy

260 million packages worth over $19 billion dollars were stolen by porch pirates over the last 12 months

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three in four Americans have had a delivery stolen from their home, according to the fifth annual Package Theft Report released by SafeWise , in partnership with Vivint Smart Home . What's more, these numbers are rapidly increasing, with porch piracy ballooning by 23 percent over the last 12 months.

Over 260 million packages were stolen from Americans this year. Read the SafeWise report and protect your packages. Tweet this The 10 Best and Worst Metros for Package Theft in 2022

"Package theft is a crime of opportunity and porch pirates are getting bolder every year," says Rebecca Edwards, Lead Safety Reporter at SafeWise. "If a package can be seen on your front porch, then you're at risk. But there are simple things you can do, like use a package locker or ask neighbors to keep an eye out, to mitigate that risk."

With the holidays fast approaching, more people will be shopping online which gives porch pirates the perfect opportunity to swipe packages. To help consumers, SafeWise partnered with home security leader Vivint to provide actionable ways for people to protect their purchases.

"We know from our customers that protecting packages is top of mind for them, especially during the holiday season when packages often contain valuable gifts for loved ones," said Abhi Bhatt, Sr. Vice President of Product and Innovation at Vivint. "Technology is part of a proactive approach you can take and we recommend smart doorbells and cameras that not only alert you when your packages are stolen, but actively deter theft by playing a sound or shining a light to let porch pirates know someone is watching."

SafeWise and Vivint also analyzed where package theft occurs most frequently so you can take the right safety measures to secure your packages.

Top 10 metros where porch pirates strike the most

San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose, CA Seattle - Tacoma, WA Austin, TX Hartford - New Haven, CT Sacramento - Stockton - Modesto, CA Los Angeles, CA Portland, OR Fresno - Visalia, CA Milwaukee, WI New Orleans, LA

Top 10 metros where porch pirates strike the least

Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tampa - St. Petersburg, FL Raleigh - Durham , NC Orlando - Daytona Beach - Melbourne, FL Cleveland - Akron, OH Detroit, MI Cincinnati, OH Nashville, TN San Diego, CA San Antonio, TX

To read the full report visit: https://www.safewise.com/blog/metro-areas-porch-theft/

About SafeWise

SafeWise.com is a company committed to helping people live safer lives at home and in their communities. The company provides home security tips, information, product reviews, and recommendations. They also contextualize national crime and safety trends to show how they affect people at home and in their neighborhood.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States, delivering an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.9 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

