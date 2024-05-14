HONG KONG, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winners Circle , an innovative rewards programme and loyalty platform for horse racing fans, is delighted to announce its partnership with Saffie Osborne , an esteemed British flat racing jockey with more than 200 race wins.

Saffie Osborne partners with The Winners Circle to redefine fan engagement in horse racing.

At just 22 years old, Osborne is a rising star in the horse racing world, having recently become the first female jockey to triumph at Meydan Racecourse, clinching victory in the prestigious Lord Glitters Handicap. Osborne is also the first female jockey to win the Chester Cup, and she competes in the Racing League, a groundbreaking UK competition with a team-based format.

Osborne's partnership with The Winners Circle will see her rides supported by the loyalty platform in upcoming events over the next few months, with her chaps sporting The Winners Circle branding over this period.

Those who watched the Newmarket Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes on 4 May will have already seen The Winners Circle emblazoned on Osborne's chaps as she rode Ten Bob Tony at the event. She also sported The Winners Circle branding during her back-to-back wins on Blacklion and Scenic at Kempton on 8 May.

Founded by Racing League and powered by Zilliqa , The Winners Circle is set to redefine fan engagement in horse racing, offering meaningful and engaging experiences to fans across the world using the power of blockchain technology.

The Winners Circle is an inclusive loyalty programme for horse racing that goes 'Beyond the Race' by offering a range of exciting features to fans, from unprecedented access to Racing League events to the ability to compete for rewards in a skill-based prediction game.

Members of The Winners Circle will enjoy discounts on merchandise, events, and shares in racehorse syndicates, as well as the ability to influence the decisions of their favourite team through fan governance votes.

By joining The Winners Circle, fans enjoy a meaningful role in the success of their team, and they are rewarded for their support.

Through its partnership with Saffie Osborne, The Winners Circle delivers new opportunities for introducing fans to its exciting rewards programme and inclusive ecosystem while supporting one of the brightest and most thrilling emerging talents in the sport.

Commenting on the partnership, Tom Fleetham, the director of The Winners Circle, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Saffie Osborne to The Winners Circle family. Saffie's rising talent, determination, and world-first achievements embody the spirit of innovation and disruption that defines The Winners Circle."

"Together, we look forward to delivering unparalleled value to fans and reshaping the future of horse racing."

Also speaking on the announcement, Group Race-winning jockey Saffie Osborne, added:

"As a jockey, I am passionate about finding new ways to connect with racing fans and inspire the next generation of athletes. That is why I am delighted to partner with The Winners Circle to help create exciting and unforgettable experiences for fans that elevate the sport we love."

Find out more about The Winners Circle at thewinnerscircle.io .

About The Winners Circle

The Winners Circle is a fan-based loyalty and rewards programme with racing at its core. It intertwines the thrill of horse racing with the potential of the Zilliqa blockchain. The project was founded by Racing League - the horse racing team-based competition that features some of the world's most recognizable jockeys and trainers.

About Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne is a 22-year-old British jockey with numerous flat race wins. A rising star in the world of horse racing with more than 200 race wins, she is the first female jockey to win the Chester Cup and to triumph at Meydan Racecourse. Osborne is a jockey for Wales and the West in the Racing League team-based competition.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain platform. Designed to scale with the demands of global businesses, the blockchain serves as a versatile foundation that facilitates a broad array of Web3 applications and services across a multitude of sectors, providing a robust platform for emerging developers and established enterprises alike.

SOURCE The Winners Circle