SAFFORIA Debuts Its First Saffron Elixir 4oz. Shot

"SAFFORIA's journey began years ago as I watched my grandmother battle depression," " My endless search for something that could help my grandmother, without harmful side effects, brought me to a staple of my Persian upbringing: saffron. I discovered that saffron's benefits extended far beyond its color and taste, and included many medicinal properties that were valued by ancient healing practices but had remained a mystery to the modern world. From its mood lifting properties, to its ability to aid digestion and detoxify, saffron revealed itself to be as powerful as it is beautiful ." - Yass Grayeli, Founder & CEO.

Saffron, also known as "Red Gold," is the world's most expensive spice, worth more than gold by weight. Its hefty price tag is largely due to its labor intensity to harvest and narrow yield times. An estimated 40 hours of labor and 150,000 flowers is necessary to yield just one kilogram of saffron. Apart from its culinary use, recent studies indicate several therapeutic & holistic uses for saffron. "By emphasizing the body's ability to heal itself, we promote healthy lifestyle changes," says Maria Khazaei MD, "natural ingredients such as those found in SAFFORIA are much more effective long-term, healing both the mind and the body." Scientific studies on saffron have shown that consumption of saffron (30 mg/day) for six weeks was shown to be as effective as prozac (40 mg/day) in improving depression symptoms in patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD) .

Gold Rush includes Saffron, Passion Fruit, Ginger, and Black Pepper Extract. Through the unique composition of saffron and black pepper extract, optimal pH levels and protective packaging, SAFFORIA maximizes Saffron's functionality and bioavailability to enhance its antioxidant capacity and euphoric effects. SAFFORIA's packaging is environmentally conscious and produced with the current state of global climate in mind. At 30 calories, SAFFORIA is all-natural, gluten-free, vegan, and does not contain preservatives or added sugars.

SAFFORIA Gold Rush comes in a case of six 4 oz. bottles and retails at $59.99. For endured effects, a subscription model is offered on the site. In order to yield best results, SAFFORIA should be consumed at least once a day as a shot (single serving).

About SAFFORIA

SAFFORIA was founded in 2017 by Yass Grayeli in an effort to make the world's most expensive spice widely accessible and to change perspectives in the health landscape by offering a novel approach to a longstanding problem. Grounded in tradition, fueled by a personal triumph, and manifested through a labor and love, SAFFORIA harnesses the healing powers of saffron in a ready-to-drink pocket sized 4 oz. shot that is environmentally conscious and medicinally effective. Formulated with health in mind, SAFFORIA maximizes the bioavailability of saffron and with a recipe that is both a personal homage to ancient wisdom and an effective treatment with a patent pending formula. We encourage a multicultural stance on health and wellness that is rooted in eastern tradition and supported by research & statistics.

