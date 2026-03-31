Safi Biotherapeutics Inc. and DesiCorp Inc. Initiate Collaboration to Support Freeze-Drying of mRBCs

Lyophilized (freeze-dried), manufactured red blood cells (mRBCs) represent a breakthrough solution for saving lives in pre-hospital, mass-casualty and far-forward military care environments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safi Biotherapeutics Inc. and DesiCorp Inc. today announced a collaboration focused on freeze-drying Safi manufactured human red blood cells (mRBCs) to support the development of a highly portable, shelf-stable alternative to conventional donor blood products. The collaboration will allow each company to leverage its key competencies to expand access to life-saving care. Commercially available lyophilized (freeze-dried) mRBCs would represent a significant scientific breakthrough by expanding access, at scale, to life-saving transfusion outside traditional hospital settings, including battlefields, emergency vehicles and mass-casualty settings.

DesiCorp

Safi Biotherapeutics Inc. is an expert in biomanufacturing stem-cell-derived, mRBCs as a dual-use product for civilian and military transfusion needs. DesiCorp Inc. is an expert in blood cell lyophilization, advanced packaging materials, solutions and manufacturing, to preserve sensitive compounds and extend shelf-life without refrigeration. Together, this partnership will combine Safi's expertise in biomanufacturing with DesiCorp's capabilities in lyophilization to accelerate access to life-saving transfusions.

"Early evidence suggests that mRBCs are well suited to freeze-drying, and the availability of a scalable, freeze-dried red blood cell supply would be paradigm-shifting in terms of transport, storage and stockpiling. DesiCorp, a leader in freeze-drying technology, brings the capabilities and expertise required to develop and optimize the lyophilization and reconstitution of Safi's mRBCs, making them the perfect partner for this critically important endeavor," said Doug McConnell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Safi Biotherapeutics Inc. "With the recent transfer of our initial clinical scale mRBC production system to our manufacturing partner, we are well-positioned to work with DesiCorp to develop and manufacture a freeze-dried formulation of Safi's mRBCs. We look forward to advancing this important work with DesiCorp."

"Safi Biotherapeutics is the leader in allogeneic in vitro blood cell manufacturing, and we are committed to supporting their efforts to address critical shortages in military and civilian blood supply worldwide," said Brett Janis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DesiCorp Inc. "Maintaining cellular structure and function through the cryopreservation and lyophilization process is critical to providing a high-quality freeze-dried blood product for use in settings where refrigeration isn't possible, such as battlefields and pre-hospital emergencies. We look forward to working together to fulfill our combined mission of bringing life-saving blood to patients when and where it is needed most."

About Safi Biotherapeutics Inc.

Safi Biotherapeutics Inc. biomanufactures stem-cell-derived, human RBCs (mRBCs) to provide a highly characterized cell therapy product at an industrial scale and viable economics for civilian and military transfusion needs. Safi's manufacturing blueprint for mRBC production is the most advanced in the industry, and the company's readily addressable markets include chronic transfusion indications, such as sickle-cell disease (SCD), and acute transfusion settings, such as civilian and military hospitals during critical times of need. Safi leadership, comprised of industry and cell therapy veterans from DARPA, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Mass General Brigham, and Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, launched the company in 2020 as part of the U.S. Department of Defense On-Demand Blood program. Safi's mRBC product has been granted U.S. FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for use in chronic transfusion of patients with SCD.

For more information on Safi, visit: https://safi.bio/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About DesiCorp Inc.

DesiCorp Inc. leverages its core competencies in life sciences, packaging solutions and advanced materials to eliminate medical shortages by extending product shelf life and simplifying logistics and storage. The Company's state-of-the-art technology allows for the preservation of sensitive compounds and therapeutics to extend shelf-life without refrigeration, eliminating the need for electrical infrastructure, mitigating costs associated with expiring products and enabling emergency medical services, rural clinics and remote field care providers to keep and utilize the same products used in general hospitals. For more information, visit https://www.desicorpinc.com.

Safi Contact:

Doug McConnell

[email protected]

DesiCorp Contact:

Brett Janis

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

David Rosen, Argot Partners

[email protected]

212-600-1902

SOURCE Safi Biotherapeutics