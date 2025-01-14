SAFILO AND UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCE THE RENEWAL OF THEIR GLOBAL EYEWEAR LICENSING AGREEMENT

PADUA, Italy and BALTIMORE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo Group – one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets – and Under Armour - a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories - announce the renewal of their global licensing agreement for Under Armour branded eyewear until 2031.

Through the renewed agreement, the companies will offer lightweight, versatile eyewear solutions – both sunwear and prescription – that support athletes on and off the field with stylish designs that maximize comfort and fit, eliminate distractions and improve visibility.

"We are enthusiastic about extending our successful partnership started in 2020 with Under Armour. Their vision of innovation, quality and performance perfectly match our strategy. Safilo will keep on investing in design and technology to create products that empower athletes and consumers in their everyday life. We are thrilled to continue this journey, leveraging on Under Armour's growing consumer base in North America and in the rest of the world," declared Vladimiro Baldin, Chief Licensed Brand & Global Product Officer Safilo Group.

"As Under Armour works to infuse the best of design and innovation across our product categories, we look forward to continuing to partner with Safilo on high quality eyewear for athletes and consumers around the world," said Yassine Saidi, Chief Product Officer for Under Armour. "An eyewear industry leader, Safilo shares our brand's commitment to executing intentional, quality designs that combine style, versatility and performance. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what eyewear can achieve."

About Safilo Group

Safilo is a global player in the eyewear industry that has been creating, producing, and distributing for over 90 years sunglasses, prescription frames, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. Thanks to a data-driven approach, Safilo goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the eyewear industry: in just one company it brings together Italian design, stylistic, technical and industrial innovation, and state-of-the-art digital platforms, developed in its digital hubs in Padua and Portland, and made available to Opticians and Clients for an unmatched customer experience. Guided by its purpose, See the world at its best, Safilo is leading its Group legacy, founded on innovation and responsibility, onwards towards the future.

With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets high quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands - Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. The perpetual license Eyewear by David Beckham. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Dsquared2, Etro, Fossil, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Kurt Geiger, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2023, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,024.7 million.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

SOURCE Safilo Group