SAFR Sports Introduces Patented Helmet Cover to Help Make Football Players Safer

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFR Sports, a safety innovation company, opened its doors today with a mission to provide a safer environment for athletes. This mission is supported by SAFR's innovative ProTech soft-shell cover, which fits over football helmets and uses technology that is scientifically proven to reduce force reduction and impact acceleration which can lead to head trauma and neck injuries. Today, ProTechs are worn by nearly 300 football teams, from youth leagues and high schools, to colleges in every Power 5 conference (Big 10, PAC 10, SEC, ACC, and Big 12). SAFR Sports is led by a team of committed engineers, doctors, executives and former NFL/NCAA athletes, all who have a shared focus to make contact sports safer for all athletes.

"We know that in the United States alone, more than 3.8 million sports-related concussions occur annually. While much of the head protection industry focuses on identifying and diagnosing injuries, we at SAFR advocate for products that are focused on prevention," said SAFR co-Founder John Zeglinski. "SAFR is committed to improving ProTech technology through sound scientific study, as well as educating our consumers with important health and safety information," added Zeglinski.

SAFR's leadership team includes Tim Bream, Chief Officer of Player Safety & Education, who brings over 35 years of experience in sports medicine. During his career, Tim has led athletic training staffs with the Chicago Bears and at Penn State University. During his tenure at Penn State, Tim coordinated and directed the three-year Penn State Study involving the effects of impact acceleration in football with and without the use of helmet covers. The Penn State Study has been peer reviewed and published in the Journal of Concussion, among other respected publications, proving ProTech's effectiveness in making athletes safer.

"We are very excited to launch SAFR and fulfill our mission – protecting the brain and making the game of football safer for kids," said John Loughery, SAFR Co-Founder. "You can replace a knee or a hip, but you cannot replace a brain."

SAFR also owns ProTech patents that improve head protection in other sports, including ice hockey, lacrosse, and biking. For more information, contact John Zeglinski ([email protected]) and John Loughery ([email protected]), or visit safrsports.com.

