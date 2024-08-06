Safran Boosts Production of Advanced Satellite Propulsion Systems in the US

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran Electronics & Defense, a global equipment supplier for defense and space, is building its U.S. manufacturing capabilities for small satellite propulsion systems to meet the increasing demand in both the commercial and defense sectors. This strategic initiative, announced during the 2024 Small Satellite Conference in Logan, Utah, will support the projected growth of the North American small satellite market, which is expected to reach more than $5 billion by 2030.

Safran is advancing our manufacturing capabilities to meet the dynamic needs of the US small satellite market. Post this The PPS@X00 engine mounted on its plate.

The "Made-in-the-USA" EPS®X00 system will be manufactured by Safran Electronics & Defense through its US-based subsidiary, with first delivery in Q1 2026. By establishing a new production facility in Colorado, Safran reaffirms its position as a trusted provider of satellite propulsion turnkey solutions for both American and global markets. This initiative continues Safran's long-standing commitment to investing in the US to provide critical solutions and best-in-class support to US commercial and government customers. Strategically located, the new Colorado site will also host Safran's U.S. team for satellite communications as well as space & ground domain awareness.

"Safran is committed to advancing our manufacturing capabilities to meet the dynamic needs of the U.S. small satellite market," said Jean-Marie Bétermier, Space Global Business Unit Director, Safran Electronics & Defense. "By targeting the global demand for electric propulsion in small satellites, we will address the challenge of increasingly stringent international regulations for sustainability and resilience around the world."

"Our enhanced production efforts are poised to support these developments and foster innovation in satellite technology," Bétermier added. "Our advancements will also ensure greater spacecraft maneuverability to avoid collisions and facilitate the deorbiting of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites at the end of their service life."

Safran's electric propulsion system, named EPS®X00 (pronounced "X-hundred"), which includes the PPS®X00 thruster, solidifies its position as a leading provider of electric propulsion for small satellites. The PPS®X00, priced competitively to meet the specific requirements of the "New Space" market environment, boasts a total thrust time of up to 5,000 hours and a very high specific impulse, making it extremely versatile and adapted to all types of applications in LEO.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 92 000 employees and sales of 23.2 billion euros in 2023, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Electronics & Defense offers its customers on-board intelligence solutions allowing them to understand the environment, to reduce mental load and to guarantee a trajectory, even in critical situations, in all environments: on land, at sea, in the sky or space. The company harnesses the expertise of its 13,000 employees towards these three functions: observe, decide and guide, for the civil and military markets.

