Safran Delivers the 2,000th Thrust Reverser for the Honeywell HTF7000 Engine Variants

The thrust reversers are produced to a best-in-class quality standard, and have been supplied to various customers to serve a number of aircraft and engine variations, including Bombardier Challenger 300/350, Embraer Legacy 450/500, Gulfstream G280 and Textron Cessna Citation Longitude.

The efficiency and quality of production is also increasing over time. The assembly line in Burnley has been re-engineered into a single stepping line to support the four different customer variants of the product, which is also produced without any quality notices.

Simon Hallas, Acting Managing Director of Safran Nacelles, said: "The business jet market is a critical market for Safran Nacelles, as we can leverage our design, engineering and industrial skills to manufacture quality products that meet the needs of our global customers. Over the years, we have developed our knowledge of our customers in this particular market, and we fully understand where we can increase customer value and competitiveness."

In the past 20 years, more than 3.5 million flight hours have been logged across the different variants, and in March 2018 the Cessna Longitude completed a tour around the world as it approaches certification and entry into service.

As well as producing thrust reversers for the HTF7000 engines, Safran Nacelles also provides business jet nacelles for the Dassault F7X and F8X aircraft, Bombardier Global 5000, 6000 and 7000, and Gulfstream G550.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017 Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Nacelles is a world leader for aircraft nacelles, with over 20,800 devices in service, and over 125,000 flight hours per day. The company is active in all segments of the market, from regional jets and corporate aircraft to the largest airliners.

For more information : http://www.safran-group.com and http://www.safran-nacelles.com

SOURCE Safran Nacelles