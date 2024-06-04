Safran Federal Systems Announces Revolutionary Dual-Frequency Navigation Warfare Simulator at 2024 Joint Navigation Conference

Strengthens its Software-Defined Simulation Portfolio with the addition of BroadSim Duo

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran Federal Systems, a leader in advanced NAVWAR and simulation solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation at the Joint Navigation Conference (JNC). Attendees are invited to visit Safran at booth A to witness the debut of the world's first dual-frequency GNSS simulator designed specifically for testing military receivers in an unclassified environment.

Lisa Perdue, Product Line Director at Safran Federal Systems, highlights the significance of this launch:

As we introduce the BroadSim Duo, we are revolutionizing the accessibility of dual-frequency military signal simulation. Post this BroadSim Duo is the world's first dual-frequency GNSS simulator designed specifically for testing military receivers in an unclassified environment.

"As we introduce the BroadSim Duo at the Joint Navigation Conference, we are not merely launching a new product; we are revolutionizing the accessibility of dual-frequency military signal simulation. The BroadSim Duo, built upon the foundation of our successful BroadSim Solo, offers this advanced capability in a compact and cost-effective format that has not been available until now. This strategic innovation not only caters to the immediate needs of our military clients but also sets a new standard for the market, leading the way as the industry shifts towards more software-defined solutions. We are committed to democratizing access to state-of-the-art GNSS simulation, ensuring that advanced tools are within reach of a broader audience."

Introducing BroadSim Duo

This cutting-edge product integrates dual-frequency capabilities within a single compact unit, a groundbreaking achievement in the field of GPS Military signal testing. Key features include:

Dual-Frequency Capability: Essential for testing P-Code and AES-M-code, providing comprehensive support for GPS Military signals.

Compact and Affordable: This desktop device is available at an unprecedented price point, making it accessible for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Technology: Enabled by a new software-defined radio in an M.2 form factor, ensuring robust and reliable performance.

Enabled by a new software-defined radio in an M.2 form factor, ensuring robust and reliable performance. Skydel Simulation Environment Integration: Seamlessly integrates with the Skydel simulation environment, enhancing its versatility and functionality.

Live Demonstration at JNC

Attendees of the Joint Navigation Conference are encouraged to visit booth A to see a live demonstration of the BroadSim Duo. This hands-on experience will showcase the device's capabilities and illustrate how it can revolutionize testing processes for military applications.

Safran Federal Systems provides Assured PNT solutions and custom engineering services to U.S. Government agencies, defense organizations and their contractors. Safran Federal Systems is authorized to work on the full spectrum of U.S. Government classified and unclassified projects, in addition to supporting strategic partnerships for key defense PNT technologies.

Your Assured PNT Mission Partner, from the Lab to the Field. ™

Safran Federal Systems is a proxy-regulated Safran Defense & Space, Inc. company.

