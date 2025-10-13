Safran Federal Systems Strengthens the Resilience of Next- Generation U.S. Radars

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran Federal Systems, a leading provider of Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (A-PNT) solutions, announced its continued role in the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) program, delivering advanced timing solutions that are integral to the radar system's mission success. The company was first selected for LTAMDS in 2020, reflecting its track record of delivering trustworthy technology for Department of Defense programs of record.

Developed by Raytheon, an RTX business, LTAMDS is a next-generation radar designed to detect and defeat complex and emerging threats. As the program transitions into low-rate initial production, Safran's VersaSync Flex system provides the precise, resilient timing architecture critical to the system's 360-degree operational capability. The VersaSync Flex is engineered for low size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) to meet stringent operational demands.

"Our collaboration with Raytheon and the Army on the LTAMDS program demonstrates our commitment to resilient time synchronization technologies that support the modernization of U.S. and allied defense systems," said Hironori Sasaki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Safran Federal Systems. "Being selected to support LTAMDS with our VersaSync Flex is a testament to our proven record of delivering PNT solutions in mission-critical environments."

"Safran Federal Systems has proven to be a reliable provider of advanced timing technologies to meet the demanding standards required for LTAMDS," said Mike Mills, executive director for LTAMDS and GhostEye programs at Raytheon. Safran's technologies support LTAMDS' 360- degree detection capabilities that counter massive, coordinated attacks from adversaries."

LTAMDS is designed to counter evolving threats such as hypersonic weapons, advanced ballistic missiles and UAVs. Earlier this year, LTAMDS achieved the Department of Defense's Major Capability Acquisition Milestone C designation, initiating the production and deployment phase of the program. LTAMDS is now officially designated a program of record by the U.S. Army and ready to support both its U.S. homeland defense and expeditionary missions.

Safran Federal Systems supports Safran Defense & Space, Inc. by providing APNT technologies across a range of defense and aerospace applications.

Safran Federal Systems is a trusted DoD mission partner and industry leader in Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (A-PNT), providing cross-cutting and cost-effective solutions bred through innovation. Our expertise in simulation, NAVWAR, and open systems architecture enables rapid delivery of emerging technologies to the warfighter across all domains, from the lab to the field.

Your Assured PNT Mission Partner™

Safran Federal Systems is a proxy-regulated Safran Defense & Space, Inc. company.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Safran has a global presence, with 100,000 employees and sales of 27.3 billion euros in 2024, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets.

Safran Defense & Space, Inc . is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions designed to address the evolving challenges of national defense and advanced space missions. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Safran DSI delivers unparalleled solutions across air, land, sea, and space domains.

For more information:

www.safranfederalsystems.com / www.safran-group.com / www.safran-dsi.com

X: SafranFedSys

LinkedIn: Safran Federal Systems

Facebook: Safran Federal Systems

Instagram: safranfederalsystems

SOURCE Safran Defense & Space, Inc.