Safran Signs Agreement with Electra to Develop Turbogenerator for the Propulsion of its Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Air Show -- Safran Helicopter Engines has signed an agreement with Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) to develop the 600 kW electric turbogenerator propulsion system for the prototype of Electra's nine-passenger hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.

Electra’s proprietary blown lift technology uses eight motors to provide additional wing lift that enables the eSTOL plane to take off and land in spaces as small as 300x100 feet, and hybrid-electric power with internal recharging capabilities for aircraft batteries, eliminating the need for new ground infrastructure.
This turbogenerator is an essential component of the disruptive hybrid-electric propulsion architecture for Electra's low-carbon aircraft. A turbogenerator consists of a gas turbine combined with one or more electric generators, as well as an innovative system of electrical power and voltage regulation. Safran Helicopter Engines will develop the Electra turbogenerator on the basis of its Arrano turboshaft engine and is leveraging Safran's broad expertise in electrical equipment, starting with Safran Electrical & Power, which will supply the two GENeUS electrical generators. Safran Helicopter Engines has already ground-tested several types of turbogenerators at various power levels.

"Safran Helicopter Engines is extremely proud to collaborate with Electra. We've closely evaluated the advanced air mobility market, and we believe the Electra eSTOL aircraft offers groundbreaking capability in a practical design that meets market needs of both today and tomorrow while being backed by a team with decades of experience to enable its success," said Florent Chauvancy, Safran Helicopter Engines Executive Vice-President, OEM Sales. "We will be bringing to their project all the expertise we have independently developed in the field of hybrid-electric propulsion, combining electric and thermal energy sources, to develop the right turbogenerator for Electra's first nine-passenger prototype aircraft. Our recent tests in this field are a strong indicator of success for Electra's aircraft."

"Electra has carefully studied aircraft electrification and we believe that hybrid propulsion is key to providing emissions and cost reductions while preserving useful payloads, ranges, and speeds for our customers – ultimately, building a better aircraft. The turbogenerator is the heart of this hybrid propulsion system. Safran Helicopter Engines is integrating a class-leading, modern turbine with their high efficiency generators and backing it with a strong support network. Safran's motto is Powered by Trust and we're proud to be Powered by Safran," said JP (James) Stewart, Electra's Vice-President and General Manager.

About Electra
Electra.aero, Inc. is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. Electra's proprietary blown lift technology uses eight motors to provide additional wing lift, and hybrid-electric power that provides internal recharging capabilities for aircraft batteries, eliminating the need for new ground infrastructure. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with much less certification risk. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, and its technology development is supported by NASA and the U.S. Air Force Agility Prime program.

About Safran
Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 83 000 employees and sales of 19.0 billion euros in 2022, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Helicopter Engines is the world's leading manufacturer of helicopter engines, with more than 75,000 produced since being founded. It offers the widest range of helicopter turboshafts in the world and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.

