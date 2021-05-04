SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Teams with Rx Savings Solutions for Prescription Drug Savings

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan has partnered with Rx Savings Solutions, the market leading tool for pharmacy cost transparency that enables more cost effective decision making, to offer approximately 50,000 participants and their dependents proactive prescription savings opportunities.

The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan provides health benefits to qualified SAG-AFTRA performers around the world - actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJ's, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals - the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world.

Rx Savings Solutions utilizes proactive notifications to drive awareness and behavior change in prescription drug benefit use. Participants and Dependents receive email, text or direct-mail savings notifications whenever savings opportunities exist for them. The notifications prompt them to register or log in to the Rx Savings Solutions portal, where each savings opportunity is represented by a "Savings Alert" on the dashboard, along with next steps on how to capture the available savings.

"With prescription drug costs continuing to increase amidst an already challenging environment, we are pleased to offer our participants the opportunity to see actionable ways to save money on their medications," said Michael Estrada, CEO of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan. "Drug prices can be confusing and complex. Our Participants will be able to review all available drug options along with their out-of-pocket costs. For example, by switching to a generic version of a brand-name drug, getting a better price for a different quantity/dosage combination or even switching between capsules and tablets, Rx Savings Solutions serves as an innovative resource to help our Participants navigate these costs and stay healthy."

Using Rx Savings Solutions is voluntary, free and completely confidential. Serving more than 9 million members nationwide, Rx Savings Solutions' clinical technology contains over 30,000 unique and dose-adjusted prescription drug suggestions, used to drive proven savings results for clients and their members, including 42 FORTUNE 500 leading companies.

"We are pleased to serve the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan as a trusted source for finding lower-cost prescription options," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "Putting the right information in the hands of consumers helps them make well-informed decisions on their prescription and overall healthcare spend."

About SAG-AFTRA Health Plan

SAG-AFTRA Health Plan is a Taft-Hartley Multiemployer Health Plan. The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan provides health benefits to qualified individuals working under SAG-AFTRA contracts and is a completely separate entity from SAG-AFTRA. SAG-AFTRA represents actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other entertainment and media professionals.

Visit the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan online at sagaftraplans.org.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Founded by a former retail pharmacist, Rx Savings Solutions works on behalf of health plans and self-insured employers to help their members reduce out-of-pocket prescription costs and the plan's pharmacy spend. The solution layers on top of an existing pharmacy benefit and analyzes individual claims to identify and present cost-saving alternatives to each member.

Whenever savings opportunities are found, members are proactively notified through preferred communication channels. They engage with the solution through a personal online portal, mobile app and live, concierge member support provided by certified pharmacy technicians. Rx Savings Solutions currently serves more than 9 million members nationwide. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

