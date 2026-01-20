SAG Unveils LiquidMate O: A Breakthrough UHF RFID Tagging Solution for Item-Level Traceability of Liquid-Filled Injectable Medications

Patent-pending direct-on-vial RFID label enables DSCSA-ready traceability across pharmaceutical manufacturing and hospital workflows

TAICHUNG, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAG today announced LiquidMate O, its debut UHF RFID label and a category-defining advancement in pharmaceutical RFID and item-level traceability. Built on an innovative, patent-pending antenna architecture, LiquidMate O delivers reliable direct-on-vial RFID tagging for liquid-filled injectable medications, an application long considered one of the most technically challenging in RFID deployment. Ineffective tracking of injectable drugs continues to drive substantial losses through expired inventory, misplaced medications, and regulatory exposure—particularly for high-value or critical products. As enforcement of the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) accelerates, dependable, high-accuracy RFID-based medication tracking has become essential to both pharmaceutical manufacturing and hospital operations.

LiquidMate O is purpose-built to enable scalable, item-level tracking across a broad range of injectable liquid categories that have historically constrained direct-on-vial RFID adoption. Its performance has been independently validated through AXIA Lab–defined test scenarios, using representative liquid formulations and workflow conditions aligned with real clinical practice. Key capabilities include:

Consistent RFID performance across injectable liquids with varying dielectric properties, eliminating formulation-specific labels and significantly reducing SKU complexity.

Validated on industry-standard 10 mL glass vials with a compact 62 × 20 mm label engineered for curved, space-constrained pharmaceutical packaging.

Independently validated by AXIA Lab, achieving 100% read performance in dense, multi-vial configurations with full 360-degree omnidirectional readability.

While demand for item-level traceability continues to rise, existing RFID approaches have struggled to balance RF performance, scalability, and operational integration. Conventional direct-on-vial solutions often suffer from inconsistent performance on liquid-filled injectables due to dielectric effects, while flag-style labels, although RF-robust, pose handling, automation, and scalability challenges that limit broader adoption. LiquidMate O eliminates this trade-off by delivering a true direct-on-vial RFID solution with consistent performance across diverse injectable formulations. This enables streamlined labeling operations and improved workflow efficiency from manufacturing through point-of-care. By reducing manual scanning steps and minimizing SKU proliferation, LiquidMate O supports real-time inventory visibility, accurate dispensing, and enhanced patient safety without disrupting existing packaging lines.

"With more than two decades of experience supporting healthcare and industrial RFID applications, we have seen how reliability at the item level directly impacts compliance, efficiency, and patient safety," said Terry Chiang, CEO of SAG. "LiquidMate O reflects our focus on solving the most technically complex tagging challenges in healthcare and delivering scalable, standards-based traceability solutions that pharmaceutical organizations can deploy with confidence."

Following extensive engineering development and independent validation, LiquidMate O is now qualified for commercial deployment. Built on SAG's deep expertise in RFID antenna design, materials science, and healthcare workflow integration, the solution is engineered to meet the stringent performance, regulatory, and scalability requirements of pharmaceutical environments. SAG is initiating structured technical engagements to support evaluation and deployment planning for next-generation item-level traceability initiatives.

About SAG

As an RFID tagging challenge enabler, SAG turns complex concepts into production-ready RFID solutions. Through deep expertise in tailored antenna design, materials science, and self-developed manufacturing systems, SAG delivers reliable RFID connectivity that performs under demanding operational and environmental constraints—enabling organizations to address complex, mission-critical workflow challenges through advanced RFID solutions.

