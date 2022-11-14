SAGA AND COM2US ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO POWER INFRASTRUCTURE FOR GAMING

SAN FRANCISCO and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga and XPLA, the content-driven gaming-specific chain built by MetaMagnet with its main partner Com2uS, the largest mobile game developer in the world, announced a partnership today to provide both XPLA and its games with scalable infrastructure using the Saga protocol.

Saga's unique use of interchain security will allow XPLA games and services to shard onto their own dedicated chains, or Chainlets. Using Saga technology, XPLA will be enabled to acquire extended blockspace for its own chain by automatically deploying Saga Chainlets. The result is the highest performance environment available for Web3 gaming, and all games and chains have complete flexibility over their fee and token model with end users. Saga's protocol will power the infrastructure purely on the backend, which will allow for the least amount of friction in user experience.

Saga is a Web3 infrastructure protocol that empowers developers to build gaming and entertainment applications with their own dedicated blockspace. Dedicated blockspace ensures high throughput, easy upgradability, congestion relief, and no dependencies on other applications using Saga. In addition, gas fees for infrastructure remain predictable and are by default hidden from the end user, allowing developers to use any token or currency for their applications. The automated deployment of dedicated blockspace will be secured via interchain security by the same set of validators that underlie the Saga mainnet.

XPLA, developed earlier this year by MetaMagnet with Com2uS as a key partner, is the premier Web3 gaming platform in South Korea and is becoming increasingly popular across multiple markets given the strength of the wider Com2uS platform. The XPLA chain was developed to set the standard for sustainable, long-term development of applications in the blockchain industry, focusing on gaming, content and entertainment that will continuously advance in the future. More broadly, the XPLA Chain has its sights set on becoming a blockchain digital media platform, which will be home to a variety of cultural content, including movies, music, art and games.

Saga and XPLA will begin with building on Saga's AlphaNet Andromeda, the first chapter in Saga's journey to mainnet. It is part of a series of releases building up to the full developer flow for launching applications in single-tenant virtual machines (VMs) onto dedicated chains, or chainlets, on Saga. Andromeda is currently implemented as a developer tool that easily provisions the needed infrastructure and deploys EVM-compatible chainlets.

Saga and XPLA will collaborate over the course of the next few months across future Saga releases, culminating in full technology integration by mainnet and extending into a long-term partnership on future iterations.

To enhance the developer experience, the parties are planning to engage in joint ecosystem activities during the partnership, including hackathons, conference appearances, developer summits and workshops.

Saga and the Com2uS team behind XPLA will host a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8am PT to discuss details and answer any questions around their new partnership.

Quote from XPLA

"We are thankful to Saga for allowing us to be part of one of the biggest innovations, Andromeda, which allows anyone to build their own chain or Chainlet with a single mouse click. I believe with our expertise in the Web2 space, it fits perfectly well with Com2uS' philosophy which will allow growing the Web3 space by creating an ecosystem where content creators can earn a living and users have full ownership," Jayden Jang, Head of Blockchain at Com2uS

Quote from Saga

"Saga is honored to partner with Com2uS to unleash the next wave of innovation in gaming. It is a great testament to Com2uS and their understanding of and commitment to game developers and gamers that they have already contributed so meaningfully to Web3 gaming and decentralized content and ownership. We cannot think of a better collaborator as we break open mainstream adoption of Web3 while significantly improving the gaming and entertainment world for Web3-native users. It is a journey of a lifetime to work alongside a pioneer and leader in this industry like Com2uS," Rebecca Liao, Co-Founder & CEO at Saga

About XPLA

XPLA is the next generation of Web3 mainnet, developed with gamers at the core of its design. Based on the idea of "Explore and Play," XPLA is the newest innovation in the Web3 gaming space, using COSMOS SDK for optimization. This new infrastructure serves as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 services, and will feature games, art, music and Dapps based on community-driven feedback from users. XPLA places heavy emphasis on User Experience and accessibility to craft the standard in game centric Web3 services, opening up limitless possibilities for blockchain gaming.

About Saga

Saga is a protocol for automated deployment of application-specific blockchains in gaming, entertainment and DeFi. Through its platform, it aims to empower developers to build the next 1000 chains in the multiverse.

