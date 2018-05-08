Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter Results

The results for the quarter were affected by the sale of the Company's television stations and purchase of radio stations in Charleston and Hilton Head, SC on September 1, 2017.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 net revenue increased 0.3% to $26.2 million, Operating income from continuing operations increased 26.3% to $2.5 million and station operating expense increased 0.5% to $21.4 million.

The Company had $47.8 million in cash on hand as of March 31, 2018 and $49.8 million as of May 1, 2018. The Company's total long-term debt was $25 million as of March 31, 2018. Including the recently announced $0.30 per share dividend which was paid on March 30, 2018, the Company has paid over $55 million in dividends since December 3, 2012.

Capital expenditures from continuing operations were $1.5 million in the first quarter compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2018.

Saga's 2018 1st Quarter conference call will be on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in number for the call is (612) 288-0329. A transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on May 8, 2018 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose "actual", "same station", "proforma", and discontinued operations information as well as the Company's trailing 12 month consolidated EBITDA. The "actual" amounts reflect our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The "same station" amounts reflect only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The "proforma" amounts assume all acquisitions in 2017 and 2018 occurred as of January 1, 2017.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, free cash flow, trailing 12 month consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP, and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Consolidated and Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Key risks, including risks associated with Saga's ability to effectively integrate the stations it acquires and the impact of federal regulation on Saga's business, are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that these statements may be impacted by several factors, including national and local economic changes and changes in the radio and television broadcast industry in general, as well as Saga's actual performance. Results may vary from those stated herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update the information contained here.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 26 markets, including 75 FM and 33 AM radio stations and 64 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com .

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in 000's except per share data) (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018 2017 Operating Results





Net operating revenue

$ 28,009 $ 26,155 Station operating expense

23,397 21,340 Corporate general and administrative

2,544 2,863 Other operating income, net

(251) (21) Operating income from continuing operations

2,319 1,973 Interest expense

219 208 Other income

(89) - Income from continuing operations, before tax

2,189 1,765 Income tax expense

660 718 Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,529 1,047 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

- 891 Net income

$ 1,529 $ 1,938









Basic Earnings per share:







From continuing operations

$ 0.26 $ 0.18

From discontinued operations

- 0.15

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.26 $ 0.33









Diluted Earnings per share:







From continuing operations

$ 0.26 $ 0.18

From discontinued operations

- 0.15

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.26 $ 0.33









Weighted average common shares

5,842 5,790 Weighted average common and common







equivalent shares

5,842 5,802









Free Cash Flow





Net income

$ 1,529 $ 1,938 Plus: Depreciation and amortization:







Station

1,580 1,358

Corporate

66 71

Discontinued operations

- 316 Deferred tax provision

310 425 Non-cash compensation

551 558 Other operating expense (income) from continuing operations (251) (21) Other operating expense from discontinued operations

- 31 Less: Capital expenditures from continuing operations

(1,498) (1,342)

Capital expenditures from discontinued operations

- (97) Free cash flow

$ 2,287 $ 3,237





























Balance Sheet Data







Working capital

56,206 56,189

Net fixed assets

56,320 49,180

Net intangible assets and other assets

116,108 100,157

Total assets

241,078 221,566

Long-term debt

25,000 36,365

Stockholders' equity

179,921 135,983



Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For The Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 and 2017

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018 2017 (1) Operating Results of Discontinued Operations





Net operating revenue

$ - $ 5,255 Station operating expense

- 3,712 Other operating expense, net

- 31 Operating income from discontinued operations

- 1,512 Interest expense

- 9 Income from discontinued operations before income taxes

- 1,503 Income tax expense

- 612 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ - $ 891









Free Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations





Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ - $ 891 Plus: Depreciation and amortization:

- 316 Other operating income from discontinued operations

- 31 Less: Capital expenditures from discontinued operations

- (97) Free cash flow from discontinued operations

$ - $ 1,141



















(1) Results of operations for the Television stations are reflected through March 31, 2017. The

effective date of the sale was September 1, 2017.

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in 000's except per share data) (Unaudited)























Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018 2017

2018 2017

2018 2017 Consolidated















Net operating revenue $ 28,009 $ 26,155

$ 26,189 $ 26,110

$ 28,009 $ 28,132 Station operating expense 23,397 21,340

21,395 21,287

23,397 23,070 Corporate general and administrative 2,544 2,863

2,544 2,863

2,544 2,863 Other operating income, net (251) (21)

(251) (21)

(251) (21) Operating income from continuing operations 2,319 1,973

2,501 1,981

2,319 2,220 Interest expense 219 208







219 208 Other income (89) -







(89) - Income from continuing operations, before tax 2,189 1,765







2,189 2,012 Income tax expense 660 718







660 819 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 1,529 1,047







1,529 1,193 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 891







- 891 Net income $ 1,529 $ 1,938







$ 1,529 $ 2,084



















Basic Earnings per share:

















From continuing operations $ 0.26 $ 0.18







$ 0.26 $ 0.20

From discontinued operations - 0.15







- 0.15

Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.33







$ 0.26 $ 0.35



















Diluted Earnings per share:

















From continuing operations $ 0.26 $ 0.18







$ 0.26 $ 0.20

From discontinued operations - 0.15







- 0.15

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.33







$ 0.26 $ 0.35























Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018 2017

2018 2017

2018 2017 Depreciation and amortization

















by segment















Radio Stations $ 1,580 $ 1,358

$ 1,320 $ 1,358

$ 1,580 $ 1,603 Discontinued Operations - 316

- -

- 316 Corporate and Other 66 71

66 71

66 71



$ 1,646 $ 1,745

$ 1,386 $ 1,429

$ 1,646 $ 1,990



















(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.



(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2017 and 2018 occurred as of January 1, 2017.









Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data March 31, 2018 (amounts in 000's except ratios) (Unaudited)





















































































Less:

Plus:









Trailing



12 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

Plus:

Less:

12 Months Ended



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Proforma

Discontinued

March 31,



2017

2017

2018

Acquisitions(2)

Operations (2)

2018 Trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest,





















Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (1)





















Net income $ 54,717

$ 1,938

$ 1,529

$ 266

$ 31,581

$ 22,993 Exclusions:























Gain (loss) on sale of assets from continuing operations (55)

21

251

-

-

175

Gain (loss) on sale of assets from discontinued operations (31)

(31)

-

-

-

-

Gain (loss) on sale of television stations 50,842

-

-

-

50,842

-

Impairment of Intangibles (1,449)

-

-

-

-

(1,449)

Other 289

59

66

-

36

260 Total exclusions 49,596

49

317

-

50,878

(1,014) Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 5,121

1,889

1,212

266

(19,297)

24,007 Plus: Interest expense 925

217

219

-

14

913

Income tax expense 16,880

1,330

660

185

22,188

(5,793)

Depreciation & amortization expense 6,696

1,745

1,646

409

129

6,877

Amortization of television syndicated programming contracts 418

158

-

-

260

-

Non-cash stock based compensation expense 2,279

558

551

-

-

2,272 Less: Cash television programming payments (418)

(158)

-

-

(260)

- Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 31,901

$ 5,739

$ 4,288

$ 860

$ 3,034

$ 28,276

























Total long-term debt, including current maturities



















$ 25,000 Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)



















28,276 Leverage ratio



















0.88



















































(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.





















(2) Trailing 12 Month Adjustment























Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Financial Data Non-GAAP Disclosures For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in 000's) (Unaudited)























































Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income



































Adjustment









Adjustment









Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station





Three Months

and Dispositions

Three Months

Three Months

and Dispositions

Three Months





Ended

Not Included in

Ended

Ended

Not Included in

Ended





March 31,

Entire Comparable

March 31,

March 31,

Entire Comparable

March 31,





2018

Period

2018

2017

Period

2017

Consolidated























Net operating revenue $ 28,009

$ (1,820)

$ 26,189

$ 26,155

$ (45)

$ 26,110

Station operating expense 23,397

(2,002)

21,395

21,340

(53)

21,287

Corporate general and administrative 2,544

-

2,544

2,863

-

2,863

Other operating income, net (251)

-

(251)

(21)

-

(21)

Operating income from continuing operations $ 2,319

$ 182

$ 2,501

$ 1,973

$ 8

$ 1,981





























Depreciation and amortization $ 1,646

$ (260)

$ 1,386

$ 1,745

$ (316)

$ 1,429



