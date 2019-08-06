Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results Net Income Increased 13.5%

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) today reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter compared to $4.2 million for the same quarter last year. Net revenue was relatively flat when compared to the same period last year at $32.2 million. Station operating expense decreased $261 thousand to $22.9 million and operating income increased $575 thousand to $6.6 million compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.80/share in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.70/share during the same period in 2018. Free cash flow decreased $437 thousand to $5.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to a $542 thousand increase in capital expenditures including capital costs associated with the Company's recent acquisitions.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 operating income increased $383 thousand to $6.4 million. Net revenue decreased $1.2 million to $31.1 million and operating expense decreased $1.2 million to $22.0 million.

Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $6.1 million compared to $5.7 million for the same period last year. Net revenue decreased $236 thousand to $60 million. Station operating expense decreased $495 thousand to $46.0 million and operating income increased $221 thousand to $8.6 million compared to $8.4 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.03/share for the six-month period in 2019 compared to $0.96/share during the same period in 2018. Free cash flow decreased $113 thousand to $8.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

On a same station basis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 operating income was relatively flat when compared to the same period last year at 8.3 million. Net revenue was $58.0 million compared to $60.2 million last year. Operating expense decreased $2.3 million to $44.3 million.

The Company had $38.5 million in cash on hand as of June 30, 2019 and $39.3 million as of August 5, 2019. The Company's total bank debt was $10 million as of the end of the quarter. Including the recent $0.30 per share dividend which was paid on July 5, 2019, the Company will have paid almost $66 million in dividends since December 3, 2012.

Capital expenditures were $2.0 million in the second quarter compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year. For the six-month period capital expenditures were $3.2 million compared to $2.9 million last year. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 to $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2019.

Saga's 2019 2nd Quarter conference call will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in number for the call is 612/332-0418. A transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 6, 2019 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose "actual", "same station", and "proforma" information as well as the Company's trailing 12 month consolidated EBITDA. The "actual" amounts reflect our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The "same station" amounts reflect only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The "proforma" amounts assume all acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 occurred as of January 1, 2018.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, free cash flow, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP, and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Consolidated and Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Key risks, including risks associated with Saga's ability to effectively integrate the stations it acquires and the impact of federal regulation on Saga's business, are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that these statements may be impacted by several factors, including national and local economic changes and changes in the radio and television broadcast industry in general, as well as Saga's actual performance. Results may vary from those stated herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update the information contained here.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM radio stations, 34 AM radio stations and 77 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com .

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data For The Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in 000's except per share data) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended Six Months Ended





June 30, June 30,





2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Results









Net operating revenue

$ 32,191 $ 32,234 $ 60,007 $ 60,243 Station operating expense

22,879 23,140 46,042 46,537 Corporate general and administrative

2,706 2,848 5,391 5,392 Other operating (income) expense, net

(2) 213 1 (38) Operating income

6,608 6,033 8,573 8,352 Interest expense

184 255 392 474 Interest income

(160) (188) (323) (277) Income before income tax expense

6,584 5,966 8,504 8,155 Income tax expense

1,850 1,795 2,400 2,455 Net income

$ 4,734 $ 4,171 $ 6,104 $ 5,700













Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 0.80 $ 0.70 $ 1.03 $ 0.96

Diluted

$ 0.80 $ 0.70 $ 1.03 $ 0.96













Weighted average common shares

5,844 5,834 5,843 5,838 Weighted average common and common











equivalent shares

5,844 5,834 5,843 5,838













Free Cash Flow









Net income

$ 4,734 $ 4,171 $ 6,104 $ 5,700 Plus: Depreciation and amortization:











Radio Stations

1,617 1,606 3,257 3,186

Corporate

72 72 143 138 Deferred tax provision

520 785 700 1,095 Non-cash compensation

565 554 1,124 1,105 Other operating (income) expense, net

(2) 213 1 (38) Less: Capital expenditures

(1,950) (1,408) (3,162) (2,906) Free cash flow

$ 5,556 $ 5,993 $ 8,167 $ 8,280























June 30,









2019 2018 Balance Sheet Data











Working capital





$ 43,807 $ 60,196

Net fixed assets





$ 59,240 $ 56,101

Net intangible assets and other assets





$ 126,539 $ 114,950

Total assets





$ 247,152 $ 246,171

Long-term debt





$ 10,000 $ 25,000

Stockholders' equity





$ 188,594 $ 182,414

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in 000's except per share data) (Unaudited)























Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018 Consolidated















Net operating revenue $ 32,191 $ 32,234

$ 31,089 $ 32,234

$ 32,191 $ 33,473 Station operating expense 22,879 23,140

21,968 23,140

22,879 24,064 Corporate general and administrative 2,706 2,848

2,706 2,848

2,706 2,848 Other operating (income) expense, net (2) 213

(1) 213

(2) 213 Operating income 6,608 6,033 # $ 6,416 $ 6,033

6,608 6,348 Interest expense 184 255







184 255 Interest income (160) (188)







(160) (188) Income before income tax expense 6,584 5,966







6,584 6,281 Income tax expense 1,850 1,795







1,850 1,890 Net income $ 4,734 $ 4,171







$ 4,734 $ 4,391



















Earnings per share:

















Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.70







$ 0.80 $ 0.74

Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.70







$ 0.80 $ 0.74























Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018 Depreciation and amortization

















by segment















Radio Stations $ 1,617 $ 1,606

$ 1,488 $ 1,606

$ 1,617 $ 1,739 Corporate 72 72

72 72

72 72



$ 1,689 $ 1,678

$ 1,560 $ 1,678

$ 1,689 $ 1,811



















(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2019 and 2018 occurred as of January 1, 2018.







Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in 000's except per share data) (Unaudited)























Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018 Consolidated















Net operating revenue $ 60,007 $ 60,243

$ 57,920 $ 60,243

$ 60,007 $ 62,448 Station operating expense 46,042 46,537

44,265 46,537

46,042 48,296 Corporate general and administrative 5,391 5,392

5,391 5,392

5,391 5,392 Other operating (income) expense, net 1 (38)

1 (38)

1 (38) Operating income 8,573 8,352

$ 8,263 $ 8,352

8,573 8,798 Interest expense 392 474







392 474 Interest income (323) (277)







(323) (277) Income before income tax expense 8,504 8,155







8,504 8,601 Income tax expense 2,400 2,455







2,400 2,589 Net income $ 6,104 $ 5,700







$ 6,104 $ 6,012



















Earnings per share:

















Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.96







$ 1.03 $ 1.01

Diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.96







$ 1.03 $ 1.01























Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018 Depreciation and amortization

















by segment















Radio Stations $ 3,257 $ 3,186

$ 2,989 $ 3,186

$ 3,257 $ 3,452 Corporate 143 138

143 138

143 138



$ 3,400 $ 3,324

$ 3,132 $ 3,324

$ 3,400 $ 3,590



















(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2019 and 2018 occurred as of January 1, 2018.







Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data June 30, 2019 (amounts in 000's except ratios) (Unaudited)









































































Less:

Plus:





Trailing



Twelve

Six

Six





Twelve



Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Add:

Months Ended



December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

Proforma

June 30,



2018

2018

2019

Acquisitions (2)

2019 Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest,

















Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (1)

















Net income $ 13,690

$ 5,700

$ 6,104

$ 256

$ 14,350 Exclusions:



















Gain (loss) on sale of assets (61)

(38)

1

-

(22)

Gain (loss) on insurance proceeds 23

-

-

-

23

Interest income 631

277

323

-

677

Other (107)

(13)

137

-

43 Total exclusions 486

226

461

-

721 Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 13,204

5,474

5,643

256

13,629 Plus: Interest expense 946

474

392

-

864

Income tax expense 5,700

2,455

2,400

110

5,755

Depreciation & amortization expense 6,786

3,324

3,400

266

7,128

Non-cash stock based compensation expense 2,201

1,105

1,124

-

2,220 Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 28,837

$ 12,832

$ 12,959

$ 632

$ 29,596





















Total long-term debt, including current maturities















$ 10,000 Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)















29,596 Leverage ratio















0.34

































































(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.

















(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment





















Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Non-GAAP Disclosures

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 and 2018

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)























































Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income



































Adjustment









Adjustment









Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station





Three Months

and Dispositions

Three Months

Three Months

and Dispositions

Three Months





Ended

Not Included in

Ended

Ended

Not Included in

Ended





June 30,

Entire Comparable

June 30,

June 30,

Entire Comparable

June 30,





2019

Period

2019

2018

Period

2018

Consolidated























Net operating revenue $ 32,191

$ (1,102)

$ 31,089

$ 32,234

$ -

$ 32,234

Station operating expense 22,879

(911)

21,968

23,140

-

23,140

Corporate general and administrative 2,706

-

2,706

2,848

-

2,848

Other operating (income) expense, net (2)

1

(1)

213

-

213

Operating income $ 6,608

$ (192)

$ 6,416

$ 6,033

$ -

$ 6,033





























Depreciation and amortization $ 1,689

$ (129)

$ 1,560

$ 1,678

$ -

$ 1,678





































Adjustment









Adjustment









Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station





Six Months

and Dispositions

Six Months

Six Months

and Dispositions

Six Months





Ended

Not Included in

Ended

Ended

Not Included in

Ended





June 30,

Entire Comparable

June 30,

June 30,

Entire Comparable

June 30,





2019

Period

2019

2018

Period

2018

Consolidated























Net operating revenue $ 60,007

$ (2,087)

$ 57,920

$ 60,243

$ -

$ 60,243

Station operating expense 46,042

(1,777)

44,265

46,537

-

46,537

Corporate general and administrative 5,391

-

5,391

5,392

-

5,392

Other operating expense (income), net 1

-

1

(38)

-

(38)

Operating income $ 8,573

$ (310)

$ 8,263

$ 8,352

$ -

$ 8,352





























Depreciation and amortization $ 3,400

$ (268)

$ 3,132

$ 3,324

$ -

$ 3,324



