Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter and Year-To-Date 2019 Results Net Income for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2019 is Flat with the Same Period in 2018

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) today reported net revenue of $31.3 million for the quarter compared to $31.7 million for the same quarter last year.  Gross Revenue was flat with last year for the quarter net of $96 thousand of political revenue this quarter and $486 thousand of political revenue for the same period last year.  Station operating expense increased $171 thousand to $23.6 million and operating income decreased $520 thousand to $4.8 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period last year.  Net Income decreased $361 thousand to $3.3 million for the quarter.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.56/share in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.62/share during the same period in 2018.  Free cash flow decreased $697 thousand to $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, with $385 thousand of the decrease due to a reduction in the Company's deferred tax provision. 

On a same station basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 net revenue decreased $1.4 million to $30.3 million.  Operating expense decreased $779 thousand to $22.7 million while operating income decreased $593 thousand to $4.7 million.

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was flat with the same period last year at $9.4 million.  Net revenue decreased $610 thousand to $91.3 million. Gross Revenue was flat with last year for the nine-month period net of $351 thousand of political revenue this year and $1.3 million of political revenue for the same period last year.  Station operating expense decreased $324 thousand to $69.6 million and operating income decreased $299 thousand to $13.4 million compared to $13.7 million for the same period last year.  Diluted earnings per share were $1.59/share for the nine-month period in 2019 compared to $1.58/share during the same period in 2018.  Free cash flow decreased $810 thousand to $12.7 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, with $780 thousand of the decrease due to a reduction in the Company's deferred tax provision. 

On a same station basis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 net revenue decreased $3.8 million to $88.1 million.  Operating expense decreased $3.0 million to $66.9 million while operating income decreased $717 thousand to $13.0 million.

The Company had $41.1 million in cash on hand as of September 30, 2019 and $42.3 million as of November 4, 2019.  The Company's total bank debt was $10 million as of the end of the quarter.  Including the recent $0.30 per share dividend which was paid on October 11, 2019, the Company will have paid almost $68 million in dividends since December 3, 2012.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were flat with the same period last year at $1.5 million.  For the nine-month period capital expenditures were $4.7 million compared to $4.5 million last year.  The Company expects to spend approximately $5.5 - 6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2019.

Saga's 2019 3rd Quarter conference call will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EST.  The dial-in number for the call is 973/528-0008.  Enter conference code 152645.  A transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.  

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EST on November 7, 2019 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose "actual", "same station", and "proforma" information as well as the Company's trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA.  The "actual" amounts reflect our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period.  The "same station" amounts reflect only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The "proforma" amounts assume all acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 occurred as of January 1, 2018.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance.  Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, free cash flow, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position.  Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value.  These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP, and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Consolidated and Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Key risks, including risks associated with Saga's ability to effectively integrate the stations it acquires and the impact of federal regulation on Saga's business, are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Readers should note that these statements may be impacted by several factors, including national and local economic changes and changes in the radio and television broadcast industry in general, as well as Saga's actual performance.  Results may vary from those stated herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update the information contained here.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties.  Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM radio stations, 34 AM radio stations and 77 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For The Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 and 2018

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)










 Three Months Ended  

 Nine Months Ended  



 September 30, 

 September 30, 



2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating Results




Net operating revenue

$         31,274

$        31,648

$         91,281

$         91,891

Station operating expense

23,600

23,429

69,642

69,966

Corporate general and administrative

2,788

2,813

8,179

8,205

Other operating expense, net

85

85

86

47

Operating income

4,801

5,321

13,374

13,673

Interest expense

180

243

572

717

Interest income

(162)

(167)

(485)

(444)

Other income, net

(11)

(25)

(11)

(25)

Income before income tax expense

4,794

5,270

13,298

13,425

Income tax expense

1,460

1,575

3,860

4,030

Net income

$           3,334

$          3,695

$           9,438

$           9,395







Basic earnings per share

$             0.56

$           0.62

$             1.59

$             1.58

Diluted earnings per share

$             0.56

$           0.62

$             1.59

$             1.58







Weighted average common shares

5,834

5,822

5,840

5,833

Weighted average common and common 





equivalent shares

5,834

5,822

5,840

5,833







Free Cash Flow




Net income 

$           3,334

$          3,695

$           9,438

$           9,395

Plus: Depreciation and amortization:





        Radio Stations

1,637

1,603

4,894

4,789

        Corporate

71

71

214

209

         Deferred tax provision

400

785

1,100

1,880

         Non-cash compensation

532

570

1,656

1,675

         Other operating expense, net

85

85

86

47

         Other income, net

(11)

(25)

(11)

(25)

Less:  Capital expenditures

(1,505)

(1,544)

(4,667)

(4,450)

Free cash flow

$           4,543

$          5,240

$         12,710

$         13,520












 September 30, 





2019

2018

Balance Sheet Data





Working capital


$         46,234

$         57,828

Net fixed assets


59,234

56,152

Net intangible assets and other assets


126,325

114,848

Total assets


248,999

242,561

Long-term debt 


10,000

20,000

Stockholders' equity


190,403

184,158

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 and 2018

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)












Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Consolidated







Net operating revenue

$      31,274

$    31,648

$      30,251

$      31,648

$      31,274

$      32,772

Station operating expense

23,600

23,429

22,650

23,429

23,600

24,321

Corporate general and administrative

2,788

2,813

2,788

2,813

2,788

2,813

Other operating expense, net

85

85

85

85

85

85

Operating income

4,801

5,321

$        4,728

$        5,321

4,801

5,553

Interest expense

180

243



180

243

Interest income

(162)

(167)



(162)

(167)

Other income, net

(11)

(25)



(11)

(25)

Income before income tax expense

4,794

5,270



4,794

5,502

Income tax expense

1,460

1,575



1,460

1,644

Net income 

$        3,334

$      3,695



$        3,334

$        3,858










Basic earnings per share

$          0.56

$        0.62



$          0.56

$          0.65

Diluted earnings per share

$          0.56

$        0.62



$          0.56

$          0.65












Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Depreciation and amortization








by segment







Radio Stations

$        1,637

$      1,603

$        1,488

$        1,603

$        1,637

$        1,732

Corporate

71

71

71

71

71

71


$        1,708

$      1,674

$        1,559

$        1,674

$        1,708

$        1,803










(1)

Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2)

Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2019 and 2018 occurred as of January 1, 2018.


Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 and 2018

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)












Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)


Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Consolidated







Net operating revenue

$      91,281

$      91,891

$      88,146

$      91,891

$      91,281

$      95,220

Station operating expense

69,642

69,966

66,925

69,966

69,642

72,617

Corporate general and administrative

8,179

8,205

8,179

8,205

8,179

8,205

Other operating expense, net 

86

47

86

47

86

47

Operating income

13,374

13,673

$      12,956

$      13,673

13,374

14,351

Interest expense

572

717



572

717

Interest income

(485)

(444)



(485)

(444)

Other income, net

(11)

(25)



(11)

(25)

Income before income tax expense

13,298

13,425



13,298

14,103

Income tax expense

3,860

4,030



3,860

4,233

Net income 

$        9,438

$        9,395



$        9,438

$        9,870










Basic earnings per share

$          1.59

$          1.58



$          1.59

$          1.66

Diluted earnings per share

$          1.59

$          1.58



$          1.59

$          1.66












Actual

Same Station (1)

Pro Forma (2)


Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Depreciation and amortization








by segment







Radio Stations

$        4,894

$        4,789

$        4,477

$        4,789

$        4,894

$        5,184

Corporate

214

209

214

209

214

209


$        5,108

$        4,998

$        4,691

$        4,998

$        5,108

$        5,393










(1)

Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2)

Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2019 and 2018 occurred as of January 1, 2018.


Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

September 30, 2019

(amounts in 000's except ratios)

(Unaudited)





































Less:

Plus:


Trailing


12 Mos Ended

9 Mos Ended

9 Mos Ended

Add:

12 Mos Ended


December 31,

September 30, 

September 30, 

Proforma

September 30, 


2018

2018

2019

Acquisitions (2)

2019

Trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest,








  Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (1)








Net income

$                  13,690

$                  9,395

$                  9,438

$                       93

$                  13,826

Exclusions:









Gain (loss) on sale of assets 

(61)

(47)

(86)

-

(100)

Other gains and (losses)

23

25

11

-

9

Interest income

631

444

485

-

672

Other

(107)

58

239

-

74

Total exclusions

486

480

649

-

655

Consolidated adjusted net income (1)

13,204

8,915

8,789

93

13,171

Plus:  Interest expense

946

717

572

-

801

Income tax expense

5,700

4,030

3,860

41

5,571

Depreciation & amortization expense

6,786

4,998

5,108

133

7,029

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

2,201

1,675

1,656

-

2,182

Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)

$                  28,837

$                 20,335

$                 19,985

$                     267

$                  28,754











Total long-term debt, including current maturities







$                  10,000

Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)







$                  28,754

Leverage ratio







0.35

































(1)

As defined in the Company's credit facility.








(2)

Trailing 12 Month Adjustment









Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Non-GAAP Disclosures

For the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 and 2018

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)




























Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income 


















Adjustment




Adjustment




Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station


Three Months

and Dispositions

Three Months

Three Months

and Dispositions

Three Months


Ended

Not Included in 

Ended

Ended

Not Included in 

Ended


September 30,

Entire Comparable

September 30,

September 30,

Entire Comparable

September 30,


2019

Period

2019

2018

Period

2018

Consolidated











Net operating revenue

$              31,274

$              (1,023)

$              30,251

$              31,648

$                     -

$              31,648

Station operating expense

23,600

(950)

22,650

23,429

-

23,429

Corporate general and administrative

2,788

-

2,788

2,813

-

2,813

Other operating expense, net

85

-

85

85

-

85

Operating income

$                4,801

$                   (73)

$                4,728

$                5,321

$                     -

$                5,321














Depreciation and amortization

$                1,708

$                 (149)

$                1,559

$                1,674

$                     -

$                1,674
































Adjustment




Adjustment




Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station

Actual

For Acquisitions

Same Station


Nine Months

and Dispositions

Nine Months

Nine Months

and Dispositions

Nine Months


Ended

Not Included in 

Ended

Ended

Not Included in 

Ended


September 30,

Entire Comparable

September 30,

September 30,

Entire Comparable

September 30,


2019

Period

2019

2018

Period

2018

Consolidated











Net operating revenue

$              91,281

$              (3,135)

$              88,146

$              91,891

$                     -

$              91,891

Station operating expense

69,642

(2,717)

66,925

69,966

-

69,966

Corporate general and administrative

8,179

-

8,179

8,205

-

8,205

Other operating expense, net

86

-

86

47

-

47

Operating income

$              13,374

$                 (418)

$              12,956

$              13,673

$                     -

$              13,673














Depreciation and amortization

$                5,108

$                 (417)

$                4,691

$                4,998

$                     -

$                4,998

